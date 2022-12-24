Brazil is still in suspense for Pele’s health

The exporter Edinho, one of the sons of Edson Arantes do Nascimento’

Pele’offered his strength to the former Brazilian soccer player at a time when the delicate state of health of the three-time world champion is a reason for care, after arriving at the hospital where he was admitted 25 days ago to accompany him during Christmas

“Father, my strength is yours,” wrote the exporter of the Saints and current coach of the Londrina club in a message that he posted on his Instagram account along with a photograph in which his hand appears holding tightly that of his father.

The state of health of the 82-year-old ex-soccer player has been attracting attention in Brazil since last Wednesday, when the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Pauloin which he has been admitted since November 29, reported a worsening of colon cancer that he was diagnosed with in 2021 and said that Pelé is receiving care related to “kidney and heart dysfunctions.”

After learning about the worsening health of the man considered by many to be the best footballer of all time, his daughters announced that they will spend Christmas in the hospital, where Edinho also arrived today.

The exporter was one of the children who had not yet been present at the hospital due to his professional commitments in Londrina, a city in the neighboring state of Paraná.

Close to the stadium

Brazilian media have published images of movements inside and outside the stadium Villa Belmiro de Santos.

They warn that the stage is being prepared for what may happen with the greatest Brazilian idol.

Is this “caixão” dourado with images of Pelé that was filmed in Vila Belmiro?

Deus me livre que seja something rueim com o rei 🙏🏽🙏🏽. pic.twitter.com/CS08hWyVUa — Rene Furtado Felix (@reneconservador) December 24, 2022

