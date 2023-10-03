For Rodolfo Saboia, the country has more supply than demand, but market dynamism and little infrastructure hinder access to the product

The general director of ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), Rodolfo Henrique de Saboia, said this Tuesday (3.Oct.2023) that Brazil is “numerically” self-sufficient in natural gas.

Participating in the Senate Infrastructure Committee, Saboia declared that, in absolute numbers, the country is capable of offering the product above demand, but the lack of existing infrastructure for the flow of the input prevents the gas from reaching consumers.

According to him, another factor that is associated with this discrepancy and also with the lack of gas pipelines is the option of oil companies to reinject gas associated with oil into wells to increase oil productivity in these assets.

Saboia highlighted that the decision to reinject gas is part of each company’s commercial strategy, but that the lack of infrastructure encourages this option.

“There are operating conditions in this market that cause us to have nuances like this. We have [gás natural]but the producer reinjects because it produces more oil”said Savoy.

Regarding the need to build gas pipelines, Saboia said that the ANP has no interference on the issue and that it is up to the government to articulate public policies that encourage market agents to invest in this sector.

“It’s something they decide based on opportunities. We are seeing a growing market and there tends to be more opportunities for agents to be interested in developing this infrastructure for the flow of natural gas”he declared.

“If the market identifies that this demand exists, they will make these investments.”

Dispute over reinjection

In June, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveiraand the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Pratesled a clash over the policy of reinjecting gas associated with oil into the state-owned company’s wells.

Silveira argued that the reinjected gas should be offered immediately to the industry, which has insisted on a greater supply of the product at competitive prices to unlock investments.

On the other hand, Prates stated that there was no gas left and that the practice was essential to maintain oil production levels, a more economically attractive asset for the company.

The spirits in this dispute have cooled in recent months, but Silveira remains focused on articulating a federal program called “Gas para Empregar”. The project is in the study phase in sectoral working groups to evaluate the best modeling of the measure. There is still no forecast for its release.

Despite the barbs exchanged, the president of Petrobras is not opposed to the idea of ​​increasing the supply of gas to the industry, but preaches that this process cannot be done in a hurry.

The state-owned company already has 3 investment projects in product flow infrastructure and is considering expanding this number further to guarantee supply to the industrial sector. See the projects below:

Route 3 : gas pipeline with a total length of 355 km that will transport natural gas from the Santos Basin pre-salt to the Gaslub Itaboraí Complex, formerly Comperj (Petrochemical Complex of the State of Rio de Janeiro);

: gas pipeline with a total length of 355 km that will transport natural gas from the Santos Basin pre-salt to the Gaslub Itaboraí Complex, formerly Comperj (Petrochemical Complex of the State of Rio de Janeiro); Seap (Sergipe Águas Profundas Project): exploration of gas fields located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin and construction of a gas pipeline to transport production;

(Sergipe Águas Profundas Project): exploration of gas fields located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin and construction of a gas pipeline to transport production; Block BM-C-33: construction of gas pipelines to flow gas from the block located in the Campos Basin to the GasLub Hub and the Cabiúnas plant.

Of the projects, Rota 3 is expected to come into operation in 2024, but the other 2 are only expected to be completed in 2027. Therefore, the industrial sector still faces a horizon of 4 years without a significant increase in the product on the market.