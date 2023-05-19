There has been a clamor in public opinion for the amnesty that Brazilian congressmen are granting themselves after their sins of corruption. In Parliament’s important Constitution and Justice Commission, which is the prelude to general approval, with 46 votes against 10, its members have just approved the pardon of all those deputies who have corruption cases pending before the courts.

Among those sins, two types have particularly outraged ordinary citizens: those who have diverted the quota received by Congress to finance their electoral campaigns for personal gain, ranging from the construction of private swimming pools to the purchase of passenger cars luxury and even airplanes. And they even took advantage of the amount that should have been allocated by law to favor the candidacies of women and blacks.

And what has outraged the most is that not only the right-wing and conservative parties have voted in favor of the forgiveness of their sins, but also the left, with the exception of the tiny PSOL party, a left that is in government today and that came with a problem of social and moral renewal of politics.

In the diary or globe, the readers spoke sarcastically against the plenary indulgence of the deputies to their own sins. “What is happening in Congress with the amnesty law confirms that ‘the united bandits will never be defeated,” writes Francisco Césare.

The serious and absurd decision of Congress, which has united the Bolsonaro right and Lula’s left in an embrace, has ended up reaching the Supreme Court of Justice, which must now give its final verdict.

It all started when Brazil decided to prevent electoral campaigns from being paid for, as in the past, by large companies, which ended up becoming a series of accusations of selling bills in favor of those who financed the campaigns. Since then, it is the same Congress that finances the candidacies in the elections according to the number of deputies and senators of each party.

In said change, the idea of ​​forcing said parties to favor 30% of what was received to finance female and black candidacies, always the Cinderellas in elections, was applauded. Most of the parties, however, diverted said aid for personal interests, sometimes unspeakable.

At a time when politics, whether of the right or the left, is in question, which leads to the saying “they are all the same”, the absurd law of general amnesty for their sins, has exposed a Congress that already He did not enjoy the appreciation of society.

Now there is only hope that the wave of indignation created in society will lead the Supreme Court to stop the madness of Congress by striking down the amnesty law for corruption.

Lula’s party, the PT, will have to reflect on this. The new government has arrived with the promise of revitalizing the weakened political class that is increasingly removed from the desires of a society that is losing its faith in whom it should trust. More if possible those minorities in the politics of women and blacks, who, paradoxically, constitute the majority of the 210 million Brazilians.

