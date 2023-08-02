The ‘Canarinha’ ran out of options in the 2023 World Cup after drawing goalless against Jamaica in a game in which, despite a poor level, goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer stood out. In return, the French emerged victorious from the area after beating Panama 6-3. In the first turn, Sweden put an end to the illusion ‘Albiceleste’ after beating them 2-0 and South Africa eliminated Italy in a vibrant 3-2.

This Wednesday, August 2, the Women’s Soccer World Cup, which is being held in Oceania, left one of the great surprises of the first round. Headed by the legendary Martha, Brazil the group stage was eliminated after failing to break a rigid Jamaica and draw goalless.

At Melbourne’s Rectangular stadium, the ‘Canarinha’ sought to star in the match by dominating the ball and making it circulate. Although he was lacking in ideas to break through the Jamaican defensive block, his start was promising.

After four minutes, Marta took advantage of a mistake by Allyson Swaby to get into the area and finish off, but her shot was weak for the goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer. At 10, the star again received in goal position. However, marked by a very close rival, she defined poorly.

With problems to achieve a fluid game, the South Americans found an offensive solution with their left back: tamires, who constantly surprised in attack from the lane.

In the first half, the forward marker got into goal position twice with powerful shots that demanded Spencer. He also fulfilled an assistant role: he overflowed to the end line and sent a precise cross for the arrival of Ary Borges, who headed over the crossbar.

Despite an intense quarter of an hour in the final, in which they locked Jamaica against their area, it was difficult for Brazil to have clarity, something that did not change in the complement. His first chance to score came in the 78th minute, without Marta on the field, after Swaby missed a clearance and forced a intervention by Spencer.

Three minutes later, Jamaica were able to deliver the blow with a one-man counterattack from Khadija Shaw, who swept past Kathellen and fired high. A free kick from Andressa Alves, in the 90th minute, that caused no problems for Spencer was the last Brazilian attempt.

After the elimination, Marta ratified her closure in a World Cup and analyzed the defects of the ‘Canarinha’, which led to her early exit from the tournament.

“We didn’t manage to communicate to put the ball on the ground and exchange passes near the area. It took a bit of patience to work the ball near the area,” he said.

The ‘Queen of Soccer’ pointed out that they should not “throw stones at the first obstacle that appears”. “Now it’s time to raise your head. There is a lot of work to be done, ”she completed.

France prevails over Panama in a festival of goals

‘Le Bleues’ stayed with the ticket to the round of 16 as winners of group F after a vibrant 6-3 victory over Panama. However, those led by herve renard they had to run from behind starting the match.

At the minute, a perfect free kick from Martha Cox he got into the upper right corner, being unattackable by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin and surprising all the public present in the Sydney stadium.

The equalizer came after 21 minutes, when Maëlle Lakrar hit a weak header on the penalty spot, but a poor clearance from defender Deysiré Salazar netted her a goal. Beyond parity in electronics, France weighed in on its superiority.

Seven minutes later, a half turn of Kadidiatou Diani put the Europeans ahead. Diani herself stamped the 3-1 penalty after a handball from Wendy Natis. At the end of the first half, the French team left with a three-goal lead after Léa Le Garrec sent a cross that nobody deflected and slipped into the goal.

At the start of the second half, another handball from Natis gave Diani the chance to sign his personal hat-trick, making the score 5-1.

However, the Panamanians rallied in the result to achieve a historic performance. First, at 64′, Yomira Pinzón made it 2-5 from a penalty after a violation by Élise de Almeida; then, in the 87th minute, Lineth Cedeño made it 3-5 with a header after a rebound.

The final figures were noted by the young Vicki Bècho with an advance at the near post to cross the shot. The French reaffirmed their label as candidates and will wait for the second in group H, which can come from Germany or Colombia.

News in development…