Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/21/2023 – 0:20 am

When it comes to the comfort and absolute elite of world-class aviation, Singapore Airlines has been flying high for decades. Now, for the fifth time in the awards’ 23-year history, the company has been named best airline at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023.

The announcement was made at a gala on June 20 at the Air and Space Museum at the Paris Air Show, just weeks after the Singaporean airline was named world number 5 by the aviation safety and product rating agency. AirlineRatings.com.

“Singapore Airlines achieved outstanding results in many of the award categories, most notably the recognition of its First Class cabin as the World’s Best First Class,” said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax. To bring together this year’s results, the UK-based aviation consultancy conducted independent, self-funded customer surveys at more than 325 airlines worldwide between September 2022 and May 2023.

Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, said the victory was due to the tireless work of his team, who made “many sacrifices to ensure that SIA was ready for the recovery of air travel. It allowed us to come out of the pandemic stronger and fitter.”

Qatar Airways – a seven-time Airline of the Year winner – took second place this year, followed by Japan’s ANA All Nippon Airways in third, Emirates in fourth and Japan Airlines in fifth.

The Qatari airline led the way in business class, with wins for Best Business Class in the World, Best Business Class Seat in the World, Best Business Class Lounge in the World (the Al Mourjan lounge at Hamad International Airport), Best Meal in the World Business Class Lounge and Best Airline in the Middle East.

ANA cleaned with the award for the highest hygiene standards: it was elected the Cleanest Airline in the World for the third consecutive year, in addition to winning the Best Airport Services in the World award.

Kuwait Airways, which has just launched a free chauffeur service for first and business class passengers, was named the world’s most evolved airline, while AirAsia was named the world’s best low-cost airline. There were no surprises, as it has won the award every year since 2010.

Scoot was the Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline in the World and Volotea won the very competitive Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe category.

Air Canada triumphed in the new category of the world’s most family-friendly airline, which encompasses things like family seating policies, priority boarding and kid-friendly amenities.

Garuda Indonesia’s cabin crew was named the best in the world, Cathay Pacific won the World’s Best Inflight Entertainment award and Bangkok Airways was once again the World’s Best Regional Airline.

Delta Air Lines was named Best Airline in North America with Best Airline Crew Service for the region, while Sun Country Airlines was named Best Low Cost Airline in North America for the first time, Alaska Airlines was North America’s Best Regional Airline.

The best airlines in the world in 2023, according to Skytrax

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Qatar Airways

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines

6. Turkish Airlines

7. Air France

8. Cathay Pacific

9. EVA air

10. Korean Air

11. Hainan Airlines

12. Swiss Int’l Air Lines

13. Etihad Airways

14. Iberia

15. Fiji Airways

16. Vistara

17. Qantas Airways

18. British Airways

19. Air New Zealand

20. Delta Air Lines

Best Cabin Crew in the World 2023

1. Garuda Indonesia

2. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. EVA air

5. Hainan Airlines

6. Qatar Airways

7. Cathay Pacific

8. Thai Airways

9. Emirates

10. Japan Airlines

The best low cost airlines in the world 2023

1. AirAsia

2. scooter

3. indigo

4. Flynas

5. Volotea

6. Transavia France

7. Sun Country Airlines

8. Southwest Airlines

9. airBaltic

10. Jet2.com

11. easyJet

12. Vueling Airlines

13. Ryanair

14. Jetstar Airways

15. flyDubai

The World’s Most Family Airlines 2023

1 Air Canada

2 Singapore Airlines

3 Emirates

4 Qatar Airways

5 ANA All Nippon Airways

6 Japan Airlines

7 Atlantic Virgin

8 Etihad Airways

9 EVA Air

10 British Airways

For the complete list, worldairlineawards.com.
























