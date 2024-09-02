For the Minister of Institutional Relations, the Supreme Court demands the same from X as it demands from other companies

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid this Monday (2.Sep.2024) that Brazil “it is not a lawless land” when commenting on the clash between businessman Elon Musk and STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, which resulted in the suspension of the social network X, formerly Twitter, in the country.

“I am absolutely certain that he [Musk] You can only operate in other countries by complying with the laws of those countries. Brazil is not a lawless land. If you want to have business activity in the country, comply with Brazilian laws.”he stated.

The 1st Chamber of the STF unanimously ratified, this Monday (2nd September), the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. With the end of the trial, the blocking of the network remains in place in Brazil.

Moraes, who is the rapporteur of the case, was the first to vote. Here is the full of the vote (PDF – 294 kB). He was accompanied by the other 4 ministers that make up the Panel: Cristiano Zanin, Flávio Dino, Cármen Lúcia and Luiz Fux.

“We have to look at this situation respecting the role of the Supreme Court, the decision of the Power. It is part of democracy, of the Republic, to respect the decision of the Powers. And we believe that the majority in the Supreme Court is demanding that this or any businessman, if he wants to have economic activity in the country, comply with Brazilian laws.”declared Padilha.

The topic was judged in the virtual plenary session of the 1st Chamber of the Supreme Courtchaired by Moraes. In this modality, there is no debate between the ministers, who only cast their votes on the STF’s virtual platform.

On Friday (August 30), Moraes ordered X to be taken offline in Brazil. The decision was made individually. On Sunday (September 1), the judge sent his decision to be ratified by the 1st Chamber.

Padilha stated that the STF is demanding the same from Musk that is required of any businessman in the country: “The requirement at the moment is that you have legal representation [no país]who is responsible for any act that is not correct, in relation to labor laws that he may commit, to financial laws. The Supreme Court is demanding from this businessman what is required of all Brazilian or international businessmen who want to operate in the country.”.