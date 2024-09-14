It may seem like a paradox, but Brazil, one of the most passionate countries in the world about mobile phones, given its idiosyncrasy of needing to communicate its feelings inherited from African culture, is inclined to prohibit its use by students in public schools. In more than 60% of schools, students are not allowed to use cell phones even during recess.

When the mobile phone craze began, especially in private schools where students from well-off families were the first to take their phones to class, I remember that it caused me some anxiety to see students at recess not socializing and playing with each other but rather each one in a corner of the school yard consuming their portion of digital drugs alone.

No one can argue today that, besides being impossible, it is unthinkable to prohibit children and young people from using modern communication technologies, however dangerous they may be. It would be like wanting to stop the course of history. I can imagine the concern of families with their children when electric light appeared and the dangers it could bring.

It was the same when television arrived. There was no way to get children away from the screen and censorship and parental surveillance came along to ensure that their passion for the screen distracted them from their studies and lowered the rate of learning at school. I myself remember an anecdote with my daughter, Maya. Passionate about television, when she came home from school she would do her homework in a hurry to run to turn on the screen, just like today with mobile phones.

One day I made a decision: at home, the television would only be turned on at eight in the evening. She was desperate and asked what I was going to do when I finished my schoolwork. I was blunt: you can do whatever you want except watch television. I myself did not believe at the time that the ban would work. With more time to do homework at home, her grades at school improved and, above all, she had so much free time that she started reading one book and then another. She ended up being a reader of the classics as well. She became passionate about reading and that passion is with her even today and she has passed it on to her children.

It is true that one of the characteristics of the Brazilian soul is its ability, and a need, sometimes compelling, to communicate, to confess even in public. This is the reason why the sweet or poison of the networks has always been very strong even in the most popular classes. Today even the semi-illiterate use mobile phones to communicate.

Loneliness scares them

Perhaps this cultural and atavistic habit of Brazilians to communicate with others, even with strangers, has made it one of the countries most passionate about social networks today. This brings with it, at the same time, the danger, especially for the youngest, of falling into the traps offered by new technologies that are at the same time increasing mental disorders and even increasing suicide rates, as doctors and psychoanalysts denounce every day.

But it also happens that Brazil is currently governed by a progressive politician like Lula. The president, without studies, a politician who formed himself in life and in social struggles, does not even have a personal cell phone nor does he use social networks. This sometimes complicates his life and they have already had to create a team to project him on social networks.

The opposite of his predecessor, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, who did not come to power without his own merits but through the power of the networks masterfully used by one of his sons, the councilman Carlos, who was the one who ran his campaign. Bolsonaro also ended up becoming passionate about the mobile phone and would wake up in the middle of the night and start sending messages willy-nilly, disorienting the politicians who were already awakened by the boss’s late-night messages.

The possibility that all public and private schools in Brazil will end up banning cell phones, perhaps sooner than in other countries, is due precisely to that atavistic impulse of need to communicate one’s own feelings, which ends up being a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it keeps even the least educated connected to each other and there have even been those who have become literate as adults in order to be able to use cell phones. On the other hand, it was already becoming a serious concern in schools where students, together, were infected and motivated to flee the real world to enter the dangerous and still not fully understood virtual world.