Lula is recovering from surgery and must send a representative; Apart from Brazil, only Arab countries should participate in the summit

The Egyptian government invited Brazil to participate in a summit in which the war between Israel and the Hamas group will be discussed. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is recovering from hip surgery and is unable to travel. A representative must go in your place. The name was not announced until the publication of this text. The summit will take place on Saturday (October 21, 2023), in Cairo, the Egyptian capital.

The focus of the meeting will be the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The territory is surrounded and is the target of bombings by Israeli military forces. The conflict began on October 7, after a surprise attack by the extremist group Hamas on Israeli territory, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and provoked a strong counteroffensive.

As president of the UN Security Council (United Nations), Brazil tried to approve a resolution on the conflict. Brazilian diplomacy received broad support, but opposition from the USA – which is a permanent member of the Council and has the right to veto – frustrated the expectation of seeing the resolution approved.

In addition to Egypt and Brazil, Arab countries such as Jordan, Qatar and Turkey are expected to participate in the summit in Cairo. The official list of participants has not been released.

Last weekend, Lula spoke by phone with the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sissi. A Presidency of the Republic plane is in the country and is waiting to repatriate around 30 Brazilians who are in Gaza, close to the border with Egypt. Border crossing has not yet been authorized.

