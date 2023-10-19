Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/18/2023 – 22:21

The government of Egypt, a country that borders the Gaza Strip in Palestine, invited Brazil to participate in a summit with other countries to discuss the war between Israel and the Hamas group. The information was confirmed to Agência Brasil by the Presidency of the Republic. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva recovering from hip surgery and cannot travel. A representative will take his place, but the name has not yet been announced. The summit will take place this Saturday (21), in Cairo, the Egyptian capital.

The main focus of the meeting is the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The territory has been surrounded and undergoing continuous bombardment by Israeli military forces since the outbreak of a new conflict just over a week ago, when Hamas carried out a series of attacks on Israeli territory, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and provoked a strong counteroffensive.

Related news:

The invitation to Brazil comes after the attempt by the country, which currently presides over the United Nations Security Council, to approve a resolution on the conflict in the collegiate. Brazilian diplomacy obtained broad support around a consensus text, but the opposition of the United States, which is a permanent member of the Council and has the right to veto, frustrated the expectation of seeing the resolution approved. In addition to Egypt and Brazil, other Arab countries such as Jordan, Qatar and Turkey are expected to participate, but no official list of participating countries has been released so far.

Last weekend, Lula spoke by phone with the president of Egypt. A Presidency of the Republic plane is in the country and is waiting to repatriate around 30 Brazilians who are in Gaza, close to the border with Egypt. Border crossing has not yet been authorized.