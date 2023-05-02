Google report shows which country registered 1,591 requests in the 2nd half of 2022; Russia topped the list with 36,137

A survey carried out by Google showed that Brazil occupies the 5th place in the world ranking of government content takedown requests on the Internet. In the 2nd half of 2022, 1,591 orders were received by the company.

Brazil is only behind in terms of Russia (36,137), South Korea (5,639), Turkey (1,538) and India (2,799). Google produces the report semi-annually. Since 2011, there have been more than 345,000 content removal requests in the country.

“In order for us to evaluate a request, it needs to be in writing, be as specific as possible about the content to be removed, and be clear in explaining how the content is illegal. We do not accept requests that are not made through the proper channels. If we receive a verbal request, we will ask that it be made in writing.”says company in your site. The data does not consider removals made by “self-regulation”, without the request of third parties.

PL of fake news

The law project 2630/2020which can be voted on this Tuesday (2.May.2023), determines the liability of big techs for damages caused by improper publications published by users.

The text also says that when there is sponsorship of misinformation, that is, when a user pays the platform for the content to be delivered to more people, the company will be co-responsible and should be held accountable. Before, platforms were exempt from being responsible for third-party content.

To the big techs they will also have to systematically identify and assess the risks of their services and related systems, such as algorithms, as well as install a “Security Protocol” if an imminent risk of damage is identified for a period of up to 30 days, with an extension of another 30 days.

As for content boosting, platforms should “mitigate” illicit and criminal content such as terrorism, attacks on the democratic rule of law, violence against women, children, adolescents and the elderly, as well as incitement to hatred, racism or any other type of violence.

GOOGLE REMOVES TEXT FROM THE SEARCHER

This Tuesday, Google removed the PL text display from fake news on the main page of the search engine. The measure comes after politicians disagreed about the company’s actions in the dissemination of texts critical of the proposal.

A big tech was also notified by the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo, which established 10 days for explanations to be given about alleged changes in search results and unidentified advertisements against the project.

On Monday (May 1st), Google included the text “The fake news PL can increase confusion about what is true or false in Brazil” on the main page of the search engine.

O article is signed by the director of Government Relations and Public Policies of the company in Brazil, Marcelo Lacerda, and argues that PL (bill) 2630 of 2020 “ends up protecting those who produce misinformation, resulting in the creation of more misinformation”.

The measure was taken shortly after Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) determined that Google should notify the user that the ad on its main page was advertising.

Read more about PL das fake news: