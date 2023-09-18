Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2023 – 20:36

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that Brazil is harmonizing fiscal and monetary policy. In an interview with Free Channelbroadcast on BandNews TV in the evening of this Sunday, 17th, the minister stated that the economic team is building a sustainable model for the near future.

“The Treasury is doing its job of looking for new sources of revenue, from those who don’t pay taxes, cutting where they could. The issue of monetary policy doing its part, recognizing the drop in inflation and promoting due cuts, with a horizon of balancing accounts and interest rates that invite investment. I think we are building a sustainable model for the near future”, said Haddad.

Capital market

The Minister of Finance also stated that he believes that there is already a movement of investors in the country. One of the reasons for this, according to the minister, is the beginning of the interest rate cut. For him, confidence in the relationship between businesspeople and the government has returned.

“The capital market is returning. If you talk to any banker who operates in the capital markets, they will say that we have started to return”, said Haddad.

Americanas Case

When talking about the topic, the minister cited the “shock” of the Americanas case which, according to him, is a macroeconomic issue, which greatly shook the credit market at the beginning of this year.

Haddad stated, however, that it was very important that the case was restricted and contained to the company, to avoid “contagion”, but acknowledged that it was a “considerable shock”. “Interest rates were, they are, at a very high level, we had the first cut, but with the shock in the Americans we thought it was a case of starting to cut a little earlier, especially because inflation was already showing resilience, we are starting to fall. But, anyway, the cycle of cuts has started, okay, let’s persevere.”