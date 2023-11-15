Brazil arrives touched to the game against the Colombia selection. In the last hours, a new injury was known in the Scratch for the duel on date 5 of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Brazilian team will not be able to count on its best players to face Colombia in Barranquilla, in each of their lines they have a loss of reputation, and the worst thing is, the injuries continue to accumulate.

Neymar, Danilo, Ederson and Casemiro are some of the renowned absences that the Canarinha will have for the game in which they seek to recover after their 2-0 defeat against Uruguay in Montevideo, and the surprising home draw against Venezuela (1-1 ).

As the saying goes: ‘it rains on wet’ in the Brazilian team and Fernando Diniz adds another headache to make the squad that travels to Barranquilla to play the key duel.

The Brazilian coach will not be able to count on Gabriel Jesús, the forward was unable to recover from a muscle discomfort that he has had since last weekend and stayed in Brazil to continue his recovery.

In addition, it was learned that the Arsenal forward aims to recover for the duel next Tuesday, November 21, against Argentina, in the South American classic.

Due to the constant losses, coach Fernando Diniz would be thinking of sending an ultra-offensive team against Colombia with: Alisson Becker in goal; Emerson Royal, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Renan Lodi in defense; André and Bruno Guimarães in the center of the field; and Gabriel Martinelli, Raphinha, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr on the attacking front.

