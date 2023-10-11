With 144 votes, the country begins a 3-year term from January 1, 2024; Russia failed to regain seat

The General Assembly of UN (United Nations) elected on Tuesday (October 10, 2023) 15 new countries to form the Human Rights Council. Brazil managed to secure a seat with 144 votes, while Russia did not get the number needed to be elected. Admitted countries will begin a 3-year term from January 1, 2024.

The Human Rights Council is the main United Nations body charged with defending and promoting fundamental freedoms around the world. It was established in 2006 and is made up of 47 Member States, elected by secret ballot by the majority of members of the General Assembly.

Below are the selected countries announced this Tuesday (10.Oct) ​​by the president of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis:

Albania;

Brazil;

Bulgaria;

Burundi;

China;

Costa do Marfim;

Cuba;

Dominican Republic;

France;

Ghana;

Indonesia;

Japan;

Kuwait;

Malawi; It is

Netherlands.

China, Ivory Coast, Cuba, France and Malawi were re-elected for their 2nd term.

Elections to the Council are held annually, with countries serving for 3 years on a rotating basis, as some of the seats expire on December 31st every year. Seats are distributed equally between 5 regional divisions: Africa (13); Asia-Pacific (13); Eastern Europe (6); Latin America and the Caribbean (8); and Western Europe and others (7).

In Latin America, Brazil was the 2nd most voted, with 144 nominations. Cuba won 146 votes, while the Dominican Republic had 137 votes, this being the first time that the country has been elected to the Human Rights Council.

Russia sought to rejoin the Council through the Eastern European group, but did not reach the necessary number. The nation led by Vladimir Putin left the body on April 7, 2022, when the UN General Assembly approved its suspension after dozens of bodies were found in Bucha (pronounced Bútcha) and other regions close to Kiev after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Putin could also be arrested by the ICC (International Criminal Court, in Portuguese) on charges of war crimes against Ukraine.

The new members will join Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Belgium, Benin, Cameroon, Chile, Costa Rica, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Montenegro , Morocco, Paraguay, Qatar, Romania, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, United Arab Emirates, United States and Vietnam.