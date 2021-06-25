Brazil was elected a new member of the Executive Council of the WTO (World Tourism Organization, arm of the United Nations). The announcement was made this Thursday (June 24, 2021) by the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto, at Twitter.

The Executive Council is the highest body of the WTO, responsible for defining strategies to stimulate economic growth and job creation in tourism. The Organization has 159 countries.

Brazil received 14 votes in favour, out of a possible 23, according to the minister. “This demonstrates the international trust and credibility in our Government“, he wrote in the publication.

Followers took the opportunity to question the minister about the CSS (Certificate of Immunization and Health Security), known as the health passport. The document would allow people who have been vaccinated or who tested negative for covid-19 to enter public and private spaces regardless of the restrictive sanitary measures adopted to contain the advance of the coronavirus.

The minister has already been in favor of the project on other occasions, but has not yet responded to questions made in his profile on the social network.

President Jair Bolsonaro informed that he will veto the passport, which was approved on June 10 in the Senate and will still be analyzed by the Chamber. For Bolsonaro, the vaccine cannot be mandatory in the country.

“if pass [no Congresso], I veto and parliament has the right to review. It has the right not: it will analyze the veto. fall down [o veto], that’s the law”, he declared.

