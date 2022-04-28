President of the Institute for the Development of Retail, Marcelo Silva, defended the formalization of companies

the president of IDV (Institute for the Development of Retail), Marcelo Silva, said this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) that Brazil is an informal country where illegality prevails.

He stated that there are 54 million people working in the private sector with official records, out of a population of 213 million, according to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The speech was made during the seminar “Digital Business x Illegality: the Brazil we want”, promoted by Power 360 and the IDV. The event is supported by Abrabe (Brazilian Beverage Association). Watch:

Silva highlighted the need to formalize the Brazilian economy The IDV represents companies that present invoices, register employees and audit balance sheets. One of the reasons for the creation of the institute was to combat the illegal market.

He said that the Brazilian market is a “invitation to lawlessness”because the enterprises suffer from the “tax madhouse”, the payroll and the high charges and contributions.

The institute’s president criticized that informality in the country has become a banal topic. “Informality has become commonplace. […] We cannot fail to take into account that we are talking about illegality. Withdrawal is illegal. Piracy is illegal. Misdirection is illegal. Not registering employees is illegal”said Silva.

“YELLOW LIGHT” IN DIGITAL RETAIL

Marcelo Silva stated that digital retail has grown robustly in the country with informal platforms. The illegal market grew in 2020 and 2021 during the covid-19 pandemic. THE Power 360 has already shown that tax evasion totaled BRL 600 billion in 2020. The institute said that 70% of evasion in digital commerce is driven by “cross-border”which is the sale that consumers buy products via online from other countries without paying taxes.

The president of the IDV stated that the practices create unfair competition, and, consequently, help to maintain the high unemployment rates in the country. In the quarter ended in February, Brazil registered 12 million unemployed people, with an unemployment rate of 11.2%.

According to Marcelo Silva, the number portrays only a portion of the lack of people in the job market. “The reality of Brazil is much deeper. […] There are 213 million Brazilians, 41 million under the age of 14. We have 170 million people able to work. Of these, 65 million we don’t know where they are. Once the minister Paulo Guedes [Economia] called him invisible. the 107 million [restantes] visible, only 54 million are formal, 10 million of which are in the public sector”he said.

The president of the IDV said that the low formality of the country’s job market harms the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product). “Growth is zero. […] according to [Boletim] Focus, updated now April 22, 1% growth [em 2023]two% [em 2024] and 2% [em 2025]“he said. “If the country grows by 1% of GDP and informal commerce and industry grows much more than that, we will increasingly become an informal country, where illegality will prevail”he added.

The VDI

The Institute for the Development of Retail was created in 2004 to strengthen the representation of retail companies from different sectors of national activity.

“IDV was founded with the aim of proposing structuring reforms and leading retail and technological advances”he said.

It currently has 75 companies from all retail sectors in the country. read the list of associates.

There are more than 495 billion in sales and 830 thousand jobs. The companies have more than 34,000 and 361 distribution centers.