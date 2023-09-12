Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/12/2023 – 6:32

Brazil invests less in education than countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to the report Education at a Glance 2023, launched this Tuesday (12), which brings together education data from the group’s member countries and partner countries, such as Brazil.

The OECD report shows that, while Brazil invested US$4,306 per student in 2020, equivalent to approximately R$21,500, OECD countries invested, on average, US$11,560, or R$57,800 . The values ​​refer to investments made from elementary school to higher education.

Investments in Brazil fell between 2019 and 2020. On average, across the OECD, total government spending on education grew by 2.1% between 2019 and 2020, at a slower pace than total government spending across all sectors. services, which grew 9.5%. In Brazil, total government spending on education decreased by 10.5%, while spending on all services increased by 8.9%. In the OECD analysis, this may have occurred due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Adequate financing is a precondition for providing high-quality education,” the report says. Most OECD countries invest between 3% and 4% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in primary and secondary education, reaching less than 5% of GDP in Colombia and Israel. The percentage of Brazilian investment is not included in this edition of the report.

Regarding this investment measure, the OECD makes a reservation: “Investment in education as a percentage of GDP is a measure of the priority that countries attribute to education, but it does not reflect the resources available in education systems, since GDP levels vary between countries.”

Expenditure per student varies greatly between OECD countries. Colombia, Mexico and Turkey spend less than US$5,000 per student annually, or R$25,000, while Luxembourg spends almost US$25,000, or R$125,000. There are also significant differences in expenses per student according to the teaching stage.

By law, by the National Education Plan (PNE), Brazil must invest at least 10% of GDP in education by 2024. According to the latest law monitoring report, carried out by the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), in 2022, Brazilian investment in education reached 5.5% of GDP, and public investment in public education, at 5% of GDP, “very far from the targets established in the PNE. These results point to great difficulty for entities in increasing the budget allocated to education”, says the Inep text.

Teachers’ salary

The OECD report also highlights the need to value teachers. According to the study, many OECD countries face a shortage of these professionals. “Competitive salaries are crucial to retaining teachers and attracting more people to the profession, although other factors are also important. In many OECD countries, teaching is not a financially attractive career option”, says the text.

On average, the real salaries of secondary school teachers are 10% lower than those of higher education workers, but in some countries the difference is more than 30%. “The low salary growth of teachers explains, in part, the disparity between the salaries of teachers and those of other workers with higher education”, says the organization. Real legal wages have fallen in almost half of all OECD countries for which data are available. This, according to the report, follows a period of low or even negative wage growth in many countries in the aftermath of the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

In Brazil, also according to the PNE, teachers’ salaries should have been equated to those of other professionals with equivalent education by 2020. According to the 2022 monitoring, teachers’ salaries rose from 65.2% of the salaries of other professionals, in 2012, to 82.5% in 2021, still undervalued.

Education at a Glance

The report Education at a Glance brings together information on the state of education around the world. It provides data on the structure, finances and performance of education systems in OECD countries and in the Organization’s candidate and partner countries.

The 2023 edition focuses on teaching and professional training. The edition also includes a new chapter – Ensuring continuous learning for Ukrainian refugees – which presents the results of an OECD 2023 survey that collected data on the measures taken by the organization’s countries to integrate them into their education systems.