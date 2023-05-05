The director general of the Brazilian Federal Police, Andrei Rodrigues, confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether former president Jair Bolsonaro entered the United States with a false anti-Covid vaccination certificate.

The federal police set in motion an operation that resulted in the arrest of numerous people, including one of Bolsonaro’s top advisers during his tenure as president, Colonel Mauro Cid Barbosa. Bolsonaro – like numerous government officials – is alleged to have manipulated data on vaccinations against the Coronavirus to circumvent travel restrictions.

The investigations revealed that – also from the profile on the Ministry of Health’s digital portal – Bolsonaro first received two doses of Pfizer in the municipality of Duque de Caixas, then on July 19, 2021, in a hospital in São Paulo, a dose of Jansen. For the investigators, the short intervals, of a few hours between one day and the next, between the alleged entry of false data and the withdrawal of the certificates, highlight the alleged offenses that have been committed. On three separate occasions, Bolsonaro’s profile was accessed to download the vaccination certificate, the second time two hours before his departure for Orlando on December 30, where he remained until the end of March 2023.