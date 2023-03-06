The Brazilian Federal Treasury announced this Monday that will investigate a second package of jewelry that Saudi Arabia gave to today’s former president Jair Bolsonaro and that it was allegedly introduced into the country irregularly by members of his government.

The body responsible for customs said in a note that “will take the appropriate measures” to “clarify and comply with the legislationand to “find out the destination of the merchandise”, after the new information published in the Brazilian press.

The newspaper Or State of Sao Paulo revealed that the Government of Bolsonaro -who was in power between 2019 and 2022- tried to enter the country, illegally, jewelry valued at 16.5 million reais (3.2 million dollars, which is equivalent to about 15 billion Colombian pesos), which the Saudi authorities had given to the then first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, in October 2021.

Bolsonaro denied any “illegality” in this regard.

The Treasury seized them at the Guarulhos international airport, in Sao Paulo, after finding them in the backpack of an adviser who was part of the entourage of Bolsonaro’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, and that they were not duly declared.

Bolsonaro tried several times to release these exclusive gifts before the end of his term on January 1, but was unsuccessful., according to the aforementioned newspaper. However, the Brazilian press points out that, apparently, there was a second package of jewels, consisting of a watch, a pen and a ring from the Swiss brand Chopard that, according to O Globe, it appears that he passed through customs without being declared and managed to enter the country.

(You can read: Donald Trump assures that he is the only one capable of saving the United States).

Albuquerque has confirmed Or State of Sao Paulo the existence of that second package of jewels, which, like the first, was a gift from the Government of Saudi Arabia to the Bolsonaros, although the former minister today assures that he does not remember who transported it.

The fact can constitute, in theory, a violation of customs legislation by the other traveler, due to lack of declaration and collection of taxes See also Pensions, from March the check changes with the new personal income tax rates and adjustments

“When we arrived in Brasilia, we opened the other package, which had a watch, it was a watch box; I don’t know if there were some other things. It was a gift. So what did we do? We made a document, we sent it to the Treasury or the Federal Heritage Service (…) I don’t know, who did that was the cabinet (of the Ministry),” Albuquerque told the aforementioned newspaper.

The Treasury indicated this Monday in the statement that this second package “could only be introduced” into the country “by another traveler”, different from the one that was subject to an inspection that resulted in the confiscation of the first jewels valued at 3.2 million of dollars.

(Also: The reasons why the fight against corruption is stagnant in America).

“The fact can configure, in theory, a violation of customs legislation by the other traveler, due to lack of declaration and collection of taxes,” he added.

Bolsonaro, who has been in the United States since last December, denied any “illegality” about itwhile the current Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, has ordered the Federal Police to investigate the matter.

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Young man sees how his family is murdered while his grandmother protects him with her body

-Bukele’s popularity in the region continues to grow, despite his critics

-Ecuador: they approve a report that recommends impeachment of President Lasso

EFE