By lowering prices, the practice may harm the national industry; suspicion is about the sale of keys from April 2021 to March 2022

The Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services opened an investigation to verify whether there was a practice of dumping in exports of brass keys from China, Colombia and Peru to Brazil. The information was disclosed in Official Diary of the Union this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023). Here’s the full of the circular (110 KB).

It is considered dumping the export of products at prices below cost. As the imported item enters the country with a lower value than that practiced in the domestic market, there is a risk of damage to the domestic industry.

According to the government, they were “sufficient elements presented” which indicate that unsealed brass keys, of the yale and tetra types, with or without plastic resin on the head, were sold by China, Colombia and Peru to Brazil under these conditions. Suspicious sales were made from April 2021 to March 2022.

International producers, exporters, importers and domestic producers will receive a questionnaire, which must be completed within 30 days. The answers will help the Secretariat to clarify the case.

If confirmed that there was practice of dumping with damage to Brazilian industry, the government can adopt compensatory measures, such as charging fees.