Until some of them began to think of ambitious projects to shed light on their issues and their diverse culture, through a language that everyone in Brazil and even the world understands, which is football.

Not one of Brazil’s famous carnivals and parades, but the inauguration ceremony of members of Lula da Silva’s government, which history documented one of its most important moments.

For the first time, a female indigenous minister was appointed, a moment in which they breathed a sigh of relief, after years of harassment by former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Rights protection

“We have been witnessing a decline in the rights of indigenous people since Bolsonaro took power and transferred the issue of land demarcation to the Ministry of Agriculture. What unites us is the land and without our lands we die “.

For his part, Teresa Arabium, leader of the Arabium tribe, explains: “Our history did not begin in the year one thousand nine hundred and eighty-eight. We are the indigenous people. Our rights are guaranteed by the Federal Constitution of 1988 and have not been respected by the Bolsonaro government.”

The tents of the indigenous people who came from every part of Brazil to the capital, to protest and defend their rights, disappeared before their reservations disappeared one after the other.

Here in Brasília, the only capital city in the world with indigenous reserves in its midst. We went to one of them at Carrere, where we met Mateus of the tribe of Terena.

He is not a native of the capital, but he came to it years ago in defense of the rights of his people from various tribes.

“I am from the Terena tribe, I left the state of Mato Grosso do Sul for the capital city of Brasilia in the year 81 to study, and also to be close to the source of the decision that is here, and I am talking about the Funai Agency, the National Indian Foundation, It is the government body that sets and implements policies relating to indigenous peoples, including mapping and protecting the lands inhabited and used by these communities, and preventing outsiders from invading indigenous lands.”

But after all these years, Mateus had to leave his native land in the capital, or to be more precise, move away from it a little.

As for the reason, it was an eviction suit by the authorities who were seeking to remove the indigenous people from the city.

“All governments, whether federal or local, often want to see us away from the cities,” says Mateus Terena, a member of the National Indigenous Foundation. “Although we are indigenous to Brazil. “.

Mateus and other families struck a bargain with the county, whereby they moved to the opposite end of their land, since their homes did not correspond to the modern architecture of the capital.

Where the government allocated a reserve project, in which their homes would be built with their traditional designs, but in a more modern way. However, the authorities gather in these reserves families from different tribes, without taking into account their differences.

“Coexistence with other indigenous ethnic groups is not a problem for us, even if we have some different customs,” explains Mateus Terena.

He adds: “When we struggle, we become one people and our problems are the same. Coexistence with non-indigenous people is the most complicated matter because of our different cultures.”

Brazilians and soccer

Those who think their language is Portuguese but football are mistaken, say the Brazilians. The indigenous people are well aware of this, so they are trying to form the first indigenous football team.

Mateus decided to work on forming an indigenous soccer team. Kaya, the former player whose injury ended his professional career in several clubs in the Brazilian league, joined the team to supervise and train.

“I think we’re a little crazy, but we’re passionate about the sport and we know the potential this sporting tool offers. The benefits it brings to society and people. Its ability to make differences disappear. We’re writing a beautiful story,” says Kaya Keira, Manager and Coach of the Indigenous Football Team.

The features of the beautiful story that Kaya is talking about are becoming clearer day after day… He, Mateus and others have spent years on the project, which is showing us its headquarters. Until now, they have a team that includes twenty-two players and seven professionals in official clubs.. They are waiting for the team to be completed to join it.

Kaya Kira adds: “It’s a path that I already know as an athlete. I helped structure some clubs. But the hardest part, undoubtedly, is the fundraising. We’ve been working on establishing this team for years, but until now we are not taken seriously. We are still seen as not We can achieve something, so we have to fight every day.”

Those in charge of this project do not stop seeking to obtain the required financial support. But promises continue to sweep away their dreams.

Nevertheless, they insist on achieving the first of these dreams by joining the Brazilian league..albeit that requires paying more than one hundred and twenty-five thousand dollars to the Football Association.

Kaya and Matthews are confident in the level of the team, but to make it at a higher level, they communicate with coaches and professional players who are not indigenous. They can make the team reach higher levels.

One of the team’s future goals is to export its elements to professionalism in European league teams.

“I believe that having a mix of experienced athletes who are already professionals and have already won titles, together with those athletes who are gaining experience, will get us to our goal,” adds Kaya Keira.

Kaya Kira explained: “We are working to discover distinguished athletes so that we can enter the market with high quality, especially since one of our goals after forming the team is the ability to enable indigenous players to play in northern European countries.”

Kaya and Matthews say that the team, like the indigenous tribes, will not be isolated from the rest of the components of Brazilian society.

Its main objective is to shed light on the issues and culture of the diverse indigenous population… through something common to all.