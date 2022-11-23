Doha (AFP)

Brazil begins its journey towards the sixth star and the first title since 2002 with a real test “Thursday”, facing Dusan Vlahovic and his companions in the Serbian national team, in the first round of the Group G competitions of the Qatar World Cup.

And after the wonderful journey it achieved in the South American qualifiers, which it finished at the top with 14 wins and three draws, without any defeat, Brazil appears to be one of the most prominent candidates for winning the title, especially in the brilliance of most of its stars, headed by Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo.

Coach Tite put his team on the right track and shook off the dust of the historic defeat against Germany 1-7 in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, by leading him to crowning the Copa America in 2019, then going through the South American qualifiers without any defeat, in addition to reaching the final of the Copa America 2021. , where he lost to his Argentine rival, 0-1.

Since falling to Lionel Messi and his companions on July 10, 2021, Tite’s men have not tasted defeat in 15 consecutive matches, the last of which were four preparations for the finals, all of which they came out with a victory over the participating teams in the Qatari World Cup, which are South Korea 5-1, Japan 1-0, Ghana 3-. Zero, and finally Tunisia 5-1.

And in an interview with the British newspaper “The Guardian” last June, Tite raised the bar by saying: We must reach the final and become champions, this is the truth, in Russia I was the coach in different circumstances “after Dunga was dismissed”, today I have the opportunity to complete the four-year cycle, expectations High but focused on work.

And to show the extent of Brazilian confidence in this World Cup, Barcelona striker Rafinha revealed that the players prepared the festive dances, saying: “In fact, we have so far had “ceremonial” dances for ten goals. We have perhaps 10 dances prepared for each match, one for the first goal, another for the second and one. For the third, since we scored more than 10 goals, we will have to be creative.

And in a squad that includes an attacking arsenal of nine players between wings and spearheads, Tottenham striker Richarlison hoped that “goals will come naturally” for him and his colleagues, adding: “When you wear the number 9 shirt with the Brazilian national team, all you want to do is score goals.” ».

And he believed that “with colleagues of this kind, I am sure that the goals will come.”

But Brazil’s strength is not limited to the attack, as all lines have experience, starting with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, and the two centers of defense, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, passing through the midfield with Casemiro.

This arsenal is testing the size of its willingness to try to lead the “Seleção” to a sixth title when it faces Thursday at Lusail Stadium with Serbia in a replay of the first round of the 2018 World Cup, when the South American team won 2-0, scored by Paulinho and Thiago Silva.

The task will certainly not be easy for Brazil in front of an organized team that includes a group of stars such as Vlahovic, his Italian Juventus colleague Philip Kostic, Dutch Ajax playmaker Dusan Tadic and Italian Lazio midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic.

And after France eliminated the world champion from the final price of the European Cup in the summer of 2021, and then caused Italy to miss the World Cup finals after it surpassed them in the European qualifiers, Switzerland hopes to continue its surprises, but the task of reaching the final price for the third time in a row will not be easy, starting with the first test. Thursday at Al Janoub Stadium against Cameroon.

The President of the Swiss Football Association, Dominique Blanc, did not hesitate to express the aspirations of his country at the football tournament in Qatar, after qualifying for the fifth time in a row last October: “Yes, the team wants to be crowned world champion.”

Former Swiss international Murat Yakin assumed the task of supervising the national team’s training, succeeding Vladimir Petkovic, and adopted a more offensive ball than his predecessor, and the team became more solid, as evidenced by not losing any of its eight matches in the World Cup qualifiers, despite several injuries in its ranks and in a group that included Italy, the last European champion. .

The stars of the Swiss national team shine in their clubs, starting with captain Granit Xhaka, who scored 4 goals this season with Arsenal, and he is still a bloc of activity in the middle of the field, while abandoning his quarrels that created him trouble with the referees in the past.

Striker Brill Empolo also adapted to the ranks of Monaco, who moved to him from Borussia Monchengladbach, and central defender Manuel Akanji, who joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

As for Cameroon, which finished third in the African Nations Cup that it hosted earlier this year, it includes in its ranks some stars who shine in the ranks of European clubs, most notably the Italian Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, and the Napoli midfielder Andre Frank Zambo-Anguisa, in addition to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Who has been shining in the ranks of Bayern Munich recently, and his colleague in the front line, Vincent Abu Bakr, with the Saudi victory.