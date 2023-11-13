Next Sunday, no matter who wins, Argentina will no longer be the same, as Brazil has not been after the earthquake of extremist and coup leader Jair Bolsonaro.

It does not matter that the extreme right has lost the elections or that the Democrat Lula has returned to power. Brazil is no longer the same as before. The chronicle of these days is confirming it. The strident and destructive Bolsonaro politics is back and democracy appears emboldened again.

Hence that certain nervousness that sometimes shakes Lula’s new and still fragile democratic Government, which needs to smile at the opposition and sometimes even kneel before it in order to survive.

All this to underline my fear that Argentina, which I love and admire, without which the map of Latin America would be seriously damaged, could be on the brink of an abyss: whether the politically dull Massa or the unbalanced Milei win the elections. And it’s not about choosing between the bad and the worst.

Argentina has already decided on disappointment, since few will go to vote with enthusiasm. What reigns, it seems, is a tight network of millions of voters between anger, disillusionment and fear. If those of us who love democracy and the values ​​of humanism feel pessimistic in the face of this quixotic electoral duel, it is easy to imagine the disappointment of Argentines, especially those hardest hit by pain, poverty and the abandonment of those who always keep them on the margins of the feast.

Argentina has always distinguished itself for its love of culture and for its close ties with the most enlightened and modern Europe. Seeing her now skating through elections without joy and without a hopeful future never ceases to hurt those of us who love her.

If Argentina, considered Brazil’s sister, crumbles democratically and falls into the arms of the temptations of a right that is not only crude, but also dangerous and low, as the Bolsonaro right has been in Brazil, all of Latin America will feel the shock of the earthquake that hit Brazil these years. And with an aggravating circumstance. This new extreme right that is beginning to re-emerge around the world is not just another phase of classic conservatism that allows a decent alternative in power.

The right that today resurrects and threatens the already worn and tired classic democracy of the past is another. It is toxic, with a flavor of Nazism again, as we are seeing in the new wars that rage in the world.

We are faced with a right that is not only inelegant, but also crude, eager for revenge and nostalgia for the worst darkness in history. Just these days, here in Brazil, due to the political and diplomatic friction between the Governments of Brazil and Israel, we have seen how Bolsonaro, already sentenced twice to eight years without being able to contest elections, has returned with force and has been on the verge of creating a serious political incident between Lula’s Government and that of Israel.

Bolsonaro took advantage of his close friendship with the extremist Netanyahu to return to the political board with the idea of ​​creating a climate of confusion that could drag Lula, even, to a possible impeachment. Bolsonaro is being resurrected by the certainty that, although he is surrounded by dozens of accusations that could end him in jail, he will continue to be the reference of the coup-mongering extreme right.

In fact, he still has a strong capital of faithful votes, among which are large businessmen to the millions of evangelicals whom Lula cannot catechize, despite all the efforts he is making.

Lula and his progressive government are not doing badly and Brazil is beginning to breathe and count inside and outside the country, but they need to move carefully because the Bolsonaro supporters are on their heels every day making them suffer in a Congress that remains mostly hostile to them. . A Congress that needs to satisfy, if not buy, with ministries and positions in the State structures, even the most rabid Bolsonaro supporters.

Lula and his Government know that in this moment of shifting sands in politics, a victory for Milei in Argentina would further aggravate his problems in the Government, and would embolden Bolsonaro and his forces, always on the lookout to continue stepping on his toes.

Hence, the great democratic Brazilian press, which was never known for its information on Latin America, is following with special interest the Argentine race and its result at the polls. Especially because not even the victory of the least evil is seen as a party. Pessimism? No fear.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_