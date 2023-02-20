Brazil | In Sao Paulo, Brazil, at least 24 people have died in floods and landslides during the carnival weekend

The governor of the state of Sao Paulo has declared a state of emergency in five coastal cities. The authorities have not said how many people are possibly missing or injured.

in Brazil At least 24 people have died in floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in the state of Sao Paulo, say the authorities. Rains hit during the carnival weekend, forcing the cancellation of events in parts of the state.

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Twitter, that he plans to visit the area on Monday. A state governor Tarcisio de Freitas has declared a state of emergency in five coastal cities.

The administration of Sao Paulo said in a press release that more than 200 people have been left homeless due to the destruction, and more than 300 people have been evacuated from the coastal area north of Sao Paulo.

The authorities have not said how many people are possibly missing or injured.

São Sebastião the city is one of the worst hit. According to the authorities, a record 60 centimeters of water rained in the city within a day. The amount is more than double compared to what usually rains in the city in a month.

Footage seen on television and social media showed entire neighborhoods in São Sebastião under water. Parts of the houses on the hillside had washed away with the landslides, the highways were flooded and cars had been destroyed by fallen trees.

of the Mayor of São Sebastião Felipe Auguston according to the city, at least 23 people have been killed. In addition, according to media reports, one girl has died in the city of Ubatuba.

“We have not yet assessed the extent of the damage. We are trying to save the victims,” ​​said Mayor Augusto, describing the city’s situation as very critical.

He told the Globonews news channel that work is being done in almost 50 apartments that collapsed due to the force of the water. According to Augusto, people are still buried after the collapse

More than a hundred members of the rescue personnel are on site, and helicopters are also assisting in the rescue work. Soldiers have also participated in helping people affected by the rains.

The city is located about 200 kilometers north of Sao Paulo and many people spend the festive weekend before Lent in São Sebastião. Carnival events have also had to be canceled in São Sebastião.

The authorities according to the destruction, however, it has also been possible to save a two-year-old boy and a woman in labor from the middle of the sea of ​​mud.

Extreme weather events fueled by climate change have disciplined Brazil hard. For example last year torrential rains led to the death of more than 230 people in the city of Petropolis.