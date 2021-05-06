Brazil | In Rio de Janeiro, the most deadly police operation ever claimed, at least 25 died

By the end of April, nearly 2,000 shootings had killed 421 people in the state of Rio de Janeiro, according to the Fogo Cruzado site, which records armed violence.

In Brazil In Rio de Janeiro, at least 25 people died Thursday in a police operation in the slums of Jacarezinho, news agencies AFP and Reuters report, citing Brazilian media. One of the dead is the police.

The police operation targeted drug traffickers suspected of luring minors into the drug business, says a Brazilian G1 news site.

In addition, at least two bystanders were injured when a subway car carrying passengers hit a crossfire, AFP says.

Reuters according to the suspects tried to escape the slum along the roofs as police drove to the scene. Helicopters also flew in the area.

According to local police, in addition to the dead police, two other police officers were wounded. Police say there are likely drug gang leaders among the dead. At least 10 people were arrested in the situation.

According to the G1 news site, due to the pandemic, police operations have been banned in favelas, or slums, except in “absolute cases”.

At issue is the highest death toll ever claimed by a police operation in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

“[Torstain operaatio] overtook 19 fatal operations in the slums of the Complexo do Alemão in 2007. We did not expect to lose one of our possessions in this situation, ”Chief of Police Ronaldo Oliveira noted Reuters.

Statistics on armed violence Fogo Cruzado website by the end of April, the state had nearly 2,000 shootings that killed a total of 421 people. Of the dead, 27 are police, according to the site.

In 2020, on the other hand, about 4,500 shootings were recorded, killing a total of nearly 900 people. Last year, however, the figure was relatively small compared to 2019, when about 7,300 shootings and 1,522 deaths were recorded.

The site has been recording shootings since 2016.

Within the state, by far the most shootings, more than 1,000, have been recorded in the Rio de Janeiro urban area this year. Most of the shootings, 604, have been recorded in the northern part of the city, where the slum of Jacarezinho is also located. The highest number of deaths and injuries is on the east side of the city.

HS said in Octoberthat arms sales in Brazil have nearly tripled in two years as president Jair Bolsonaron during the reign. Easier access to weapons was part of the presidential election promises. There is also a large market for illegal weapons, and in certain poor areas, criminal organizations have been key players in power.