Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes often displays an ominous calendar about the fate of his country. He states that “to become like Venezuela it will take a year and a half, but to become like Argentina, it will reach him with six months ”. Brazil will only escape that fate if it goes for more than a decade in the opposite direction to the current one, he argues.

It may be an exaggeration. Guedes is an economist of orthodox lineage, from the Chicago School, an institution that was crowned by the famous monetarist and Nobel Prize winner, Milton Friedman. Footnote for the purpose of memory, the same plant from which Joaquim Levi also came out, the prime minister of economy of the second government of Dilma rousseff. Yes, from the PT.

But what matters is what this official from the surprising government of Jair Bolsonaro is exposing with those comments. It is not suggesting the danger of some external populist threat. It raises it about the same government to which it belongs. But even more significant, what Guedes says is what the establishment says, not so muted, about an administration that never found its promised course and that has aggravated the economic picture with indebtedness, new taxes, interventionism and denialist policies. of the pandemic.

That critical position was exposed less than ten days ago in an open letter signed by two hundred former ministers, former presidents of the Central Bank and executives of large corporations, such as the CEO of the largest meatpacking company in Brazil or the head of the board of Banco Itaú, the largest financial conglomerate in the southern hemisphere.

That sector of the country’s real power, warned that “as long as the pandemic is not controlled by the competent action of the federal government, the economic recession will not be overcome.” And he demanded a consistent vaccination policy, the free distribution of chinstraps, and the government’s promotion of their use.

“The best combination is one that maximizes the benefits in terms of reducing the transmission of the virus and minimizes the economic effects,” the document said. a clear criticism of the president’s actions, but not only because of the illness and its approach.

The tolerance point of that sector suffered even more when Bolsonaro, in a gesture of greater interventionism for electoral purposes, ousted the president of Petrobras and replaced him with a retired Army general who he gave the mandate to cease the frequent increases in the fuels. The consequence was a 21% collapse of the company’s share value, a loss in just minutes of 18 billion dollars.

Those who formulate these criticisms are the same sectors of power that clothed Bolsonaro’s candidacy to prevent in multiple ways that the leader of the PT Inacio Lula Da Silva returned to the government and that now are alarmed living with “the most inept president in the nation’s history“, What Or State of Sao Paulo, a medium close to those groups, describes Bolsonaro as implacable.

These contradictions matter because there is a good part of the responses to the current crisis in Brazil and the reason for the spasmodic movements of a government cornered and blinded who is still excited about reelection next year.

Comparisons between Bolsonaro and Donald Trump have been common, due to their contempt for the other, the rejection of climate change, globalization and a similar arrogance of ignorance in the attitude towards the disease. Those resemblances among these huge demagogues are now flourishing again for the perception that they are supposed to be united by a similar fate devoured by the same monster.

A man in a clown mask holds a sign that reads “be genocidal” during a protest against the military dictatorship and the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo EFE

The pandemic was the biggest drag on Trump’s shoulders because it not only ruined the U.S. economy but it exposed a president. without the ability to face a problem of that dimension. Like Bolsonaro, he preferred to deny the seriousness of the threat at the cost of resigning his re-election. The New York tycoon, as is the case today with the Brazilian boss, plost the support of markets and corporations who in the US supported, strengthened and financed the candidacy of Joe Biden to take serious care of the disease and the economy.

But in Brazil there is no Biden. Not yet at least. And there is little time left to find it in the galley. Meanwhile, Lula da Silva, almost completely freed from his judicial burden, returned to the ring with the possibility of reaching the government again to fright of a large part of that sector of power who blames Bolsonaro for this outcome. Lula’s growth is not by chance.

The data

The Getulio Vargas Foundation revealed that last year around 22 million Brazilians fell into poverty. And three in 10 live with some degree of food insecurity. Another report by the NGO Central Única de Favelas, which makes a permanent record of the situation in these marginal neighborhoods, stated that 68% of its residents they lack money for food. So concrete and desperate. It is what paves the path of Lula and fills the path of the extreme rightist with abysses.

In this perspective, Bolsonaro is less paranoid than well-informed. Know what the idea of ​​an impeachment that knocks him down It has been flying over it for a long time, and that today it is more possible than before because of its weakness and because its own political partners revile it.

In an attempt to retake the initiative, Bolsonaro abandoned his religious and fanatical narrative and embraced the clientelist parties of the Centrao in Parliament, which function as a support window in exchange for benefits and political perks and others. That alliance paved the way for the beheading of the heads of the Armed Forces., a measure closer to recklessness than strategy.

Supporters of the president of Jair Bolsonaro, participate in a rally in support of his Government in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, this week. Photo EFE

It is necessary to go back a bit, in this same March of last year, to find the signs of what ended up happening this week. In the last days of this month of 2020 the chiefs of Aeronautics, the Army and the Navy maintained a reserved meeting with the vice president, General Hamilton Mourão.

There they guaranteed the support of the Armed Forces. in the event that the agent, “for any reason”, he will end up displaced from power. Bolsonaro did nothing at the time, he couldn’t. The head of deputies at the time, the right-wing Rodrigo Maia, reassured by ruling out an impeachment. But the head of state did not trust that institutionalist legislator. He felt more secure when the Centrao recently took over the leadership of both houses of Parliament.

He believed that with these changes he gathered the necessary political force to advance to a real control of the Armed Forces and that the uniformed men would return to him with total verticality the benefit of the 2,000 positions at all levels that they reached in the government. That alignment should include backing against governors and mayors imposing restrictions and the pressure the justice to restrain Lula Da Silva and clearing the electoral landscape for next year.

In this sense, the beheading of the leadership of the Armed Forces was part of a broader plan that primarily included overthrowing the Minister of Defense, General Fernando Azevedo e Silva, and opening the way to deactivate the military hierarchy that was publicly revealed against the political involvement that the president demanded of them.

This strategy also sought to build a shield of power in front of Parliament and the establishment itself on how far Bolsonaro would be able to push the limits if he advances in his displacement. Like Trump when it spurred the assault on the Capitol to seek to retain power in any way.

The comparison is objective. A couple of weeks ago the Brazilian leader made a clear call for insurrection stating that “my army is not going to take to the streets to comply with the governors’ quarantine decrees. If the people decide to enter into civil disobedience, I will not hand over the Army or by order of the Pope ”. In other words, rebelling will have no costs.

These insurrectionary maneuvers, as happened in the case of his American alter ego, are not a sign of strength, rather the opposite. The relationship with the Centrao, which is also the establishment, is eroded. It was that sector that forced him to hand over the head of his chancellor Ernesto Araújo, the clearest face of the nationalist ideology of his government, quite far from the liberalism that he proclaimed in the campaign. And it is from there where, in the mouth of the head of Deputies Arthur Lira, the alternative of a political trial has been raised again, now more potentiated by these excesses.

It is not so difficult to understand. What they bill the populist and authoritarian Bolsonaro is that if he continues to govern in this way, Brazil will be what Guedes predicts in his gloomy calendar. But that’s what Bolsonaro is. What has always been. There is no room for disappointment.

