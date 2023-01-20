Brazil imposes its rhythm and beats Peru at the start of the South American sub-20

With goals from their figures, Vitor Roque (2) and AndreyBrazil thrashed Peru 3-0 this Thursday in the opening match of the South American Sub-20 that is disputed in Colombia.

The “Verdeamarelha” prevailed at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (southwest) over a team that looked orderly in the midfield and defense until the 60th minute.

The tactical discipline of the Peruvians prevented the talented Victor RoqueStênio and Guilherme Biro display their good footing during the first hour of the game, until the striker of the Paranaense Athletic.



With a shot from his left leg in the area, Vitor Roque unlocked the match at minute 68. Until his score, manager Ramon Menezes’ annoyance was evident. Shortly before he had changed the initial plan, he replaced his wingers and urged his players to shoot on goal. His instructions were well received by Vitor Roque and Andrey, who shot from midrange but found goalkeeper José Amasifuen.

In minute 77, the Peruvian goalkeeper made a mistake and let a ball escape that Andrey, the new reinforcement of the team, had slightly touched. English Chelsea. Three minutes later, Vitor Roque was brought down in the box and converted the penalty for the third goal.

Menezes’ team came out ahead of two blows on the payroll. Sávio, who completes the trident of Brazilian jewels, was not summoned due to physical discomfort. He also lost centre-back Weverton to injury just 13 minutes into the game.

Brazil begins the tournament by placing itself in the upper part of Group A. At the second hour, the local Colombia and Paraguay will play in the same stadium. Argentina has a rest date. The first three classified in the group will play the final hexagonal in Bogotá in search of the title, a place in the World Cup in Indonesia and another in the Pan American Games in Santiago.

Minute by minute

AFP