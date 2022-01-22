The vaccination certificate will be mandatory for “athletes and members of the technical committee”, at the risk of not being licensed to participate in the 2022 season matches, according to the protocol.

This condition will be in effect in the matches of the Brazilian League (from April to November) as well as in the domestic cup competition (from February to October), in addition to providing a mandatory negative test for the Corona virus before each match, according to the new protocol as well.

“A large proportion of patients in the hospital are not vaccinated. The Omicron mutant is very contagious and athletes must play without a mask,” Jorge Bagora, head of the medical committee of the local soccer federation, told the GloboEsporte news website.

“What we can do next is to demand that everyone be vaccinated to avoid serious cases,” Bagora was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse.

Many cities in Brazil, although not mandatory, impose a vaccine to enter stadiums, tourist places, bars or gyms, among other institutions available to the public.

Brazil is the second most affected country in the world by the epidemic, with more than 622,000 deaths, and it surpassed its daily record of injuries this week, with 204,854 new positive cases in one day.

Brazil vaccinated nearly 70 percent of its population of 213 million people, with two doses of the “Covid 19” vaccine.