The Brazilian women’s soccer team did not forgive and thrashed Panama 4-0 in its World Cup debut. The ‘Canarinha’ took all three points in a match in which the young player Ary Borges shone with three goals and an assist. Marta, the football legend, who is playing her sixth World Cup, jumped onto the field. Earlier, Argentina lost 1-0 against Italy in an even game marked by physical play.

The Brazilian National Team is an old acquaintance in the Women’s World Cup: has participated in all editions. And this Monday he showed off his experience by beating Panama 4-0 in his debut this year.

The ‘Canarinha’ entered the field with goalscoring momentum. He didn’t wait to zoom in on the Panamanian goal. A charge with which he wanted to show his obvious superiority. The Brazilian offensive was encouraged by the public in the Hindmarsh Stadium from the city of Adelaide, Australia.

The clock marked the first minute and the ‘Canarinha’ already created their first goal option. Adriana, from the Brazilian club Corinthians, overflowed and was in front of Panama’s goalkeeper, Yenith Bailey. But she could not specify due to a quick response from the goalkeeper.

The revenge would come, but this time at the feet of Ary Borges. The play began with an overflow from Débora Cristiane de Oliveira, known as Debinha, who dribbled down the wing and ended up sending the ball into the center of the area that connected with the head of Borges, 23, who sent the ball into the net.

The United States Racing Louisville FC striker did not hide her emotion. With her hands on her face and tears in her eyes, she celebrated her first goal in a Senior World Cup. From that moment, Brazil seemed unstoppable, both offensively and defensively.

A vibración na comemoração! Estreia na Copa com dereito a dos gols no primeiro jogo! simply @_aryborges! Exciting too! 😍🇧🇷 📸 Thais Magalhães/CBF pic.twitter.com/nWvbIED5By — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) July 24, 2023



The ‘Canarinha’ launched a wave of attacks and also recovered the ball with a speed that seemed to immobilize the Central American players. And that, at the same time, undid the Panamanian plans. The technician ignacio quintana He opted for a defensive approach, with five players in the back line and four in midfield. Even so, their players could not stop the Brazilians.

About 30 minutes the Brazilians gave samples of their already classic label of ‘jogo bonito’. Debhina took advantage of a rebound and launched a Chilean, which, although it was not an arc, did reach Luana’s feet, who fired a powerful shot. The ball was rejected by the Panamanian goalkeeper.

An action in which the ball did not slip into the net miraculously. But it was the harbinger of what was to come. Again, the band was the path chosen by the Brazilian advance, this time led by tamires. The ‘6’, a Corinthians player, threw the ball into the area and Borges finished off, again, with a header. The goalkeeper managed to get the first shot off, but missed the rebound that led to Brazil’s second goal.

It was the first time that Panama and Brazil faced each other in a match. However, the ‘Canarinha’ had a very favorable record against the Concacaf teams: they had been undefeated for four games. The South Americans were expected to continue the streak.

Only in the first half Brazil had 16 shots, seven of them to the bow. While Panama had none. The Central Americans could not cross the center line of the field of play. They saw themselves withdrawn into their own field seeking to contain the Brazilians.

Hat-trick, historical record and Brazilian show

In the second half, the dynamics did not change. Brazil entered the field with a thirst to extend the score. It only took three minutes for the South Americans to celebrate a new goal. This time very different from the two previous ones and which exhibited the technical quality of the ‘Verdeamarela’.

It was a great goal that began at Debinha’s feet, who delegated the ball to Adriana, returning the ball to her with a cue. The ball reached Borges who, also with the same technical resource, made a short pass back where he was Bia Zaneratto. The ’16’, a Palmeiras player, only had to accommodate the ball in a clear way in the angle of the Panamanian goal. A collective game chair.

In minute 70 came the third goal of the game, almost like a replica of the first goals of the game. Once again, the person responsible was Borges, who became the figure of the party. The forward took advantage of a cross from the young player Geyse Silva Ferreira, from Barcelona, ​​who had managed to overcome the Panamanian defenses. Borges’s header slipped between Bailey’s legs. An action that sealed the first hat-trick of the tournament.

There was just under half an hour to go and the audience was on fire, not because of a goal, nor because of a game action, but because of Marta’s imminent entry onto the pitch. The ’10’ entered for the scorer of the game amid a great ovation from the public.

Marta entered the field in her sixth World Cup at the age of 37. ©James Elsby/AP

Thus, Marta began her sixth World Cup event at the age of 37. Although she failed to score, the striker continues to hope to increase her scoring tally, the most ever achieved by a player in both men’s and women’s World Cups, with 17 goals.

Brazil made it clear why they are one of the favorites to take the title. The group stood out for its collective game, which enhanced the individual figures. Borges, Tamires, Zaneratto and Debinha stood out in the debut of the ‘Canarinha’.

“We are happy, the first game is always difficult. Four goals and we played quite well”, said the coach from Brazil, Pia Sundhage. “I think Borges is happy too, he scored a hat-trick, he played well today.”

The South American team will seek to continue with the winning momentum to get points from another favorite team. Brazil will face France —which is coming off a surprise draw against Jamaica— on Saturday the 29th. A game that will be key to define Group F.

A combative Argentina fell against Italy in the last minutes of the game

The debut of another Latin American team was not as happy as that of Brazil. Earlier, Argentina faced Italy in the stadium Eden Park from the New Zealand city of auckland. The ‘Albiceleste’ came out defeated by the slightest difference.

The 1-0 against portrays what the game was. Although the Europeans were the favourites, Argentina managed to play a game with great performance at a tactical level that made the Italian game difficult.

The statistics were unfavorable for the ‘Albiceleste’. Argentina has lost all the matches against teams from the old continent in the World Cups in which it has participated. Furthermore, Italy have never been beaten in an opening game of a women’s World Cup. Even with the numbers against them, the Argentinians went out onto the field of play with confidence.

Argentina was defeated 1-0 against Italy in its debut. ©David Rowland/Reuters

In fact, the first option came to the South American side. Mariana Larroquette, from Orlando Pride, was about to score a great goal in the first minutes of the game. The ball was served to him in the air and with a volley he hit the ball that went outside the Italian goal.

The ‘Azzurre’ seemed to wake up from the first few minutes in which they failed to get hold of the ball. And he counterattacked with two very clear options in the first quarter of the game. At minute 9, Argentina missed a start that was taken advantage of by Valentina Giacinifrom AS Roma, who launched a shot at the goal caught by Vanina Correathe goalkeeper of the South American box.

Italy believed to go ahead on the scoreboard. The Europeans celebrated two goals, however, both were canceled due to an offside position. Italy had to wait to be able to shout their first World Cup goal.

The two actions showed the Argentine ability to raise the lines in a fast and coordinated manner, disabling the Italian forwards. Contrary to the pre-match predictions, the first half showed two even teams that played cautiously and found it difficult to define their goal options.

As in the first 45 minutes, in the second half Argentina was about to score before Italy. Eliana Stábile, from Santos, took a free kick from the right of the field. A shot that seemed to be a center, but that went directly to the three sticks of the Europeans. The goalkeeper Francesca Durante managed to react by taking the ball.

The ‘3’ again put the goalkeeper in trouble a few minutes later, also through a set piece. Stábile launched a free kick that Durante punched out.

Italy also tried. And the reward came at minute 86 with one of the strengths of the ‘Azzurre’. upside down, Cristiana Girelliwho had entered the field just three minutes earlier, finished off on goal after a cross from Lisa Boattin. An accurate shot that left Correa without reaction.

“When you have a player like Cristiana Girelli on the bench and you see that you can’t really score (…) My choice was very simple,” said the coach from Italy, Milena Bertolini. And she added: “She’s a weapon for us. We had a lot of the ball, but we couldn’t get it into the net.”

The last minutes were not enough for Argentina to turn the score around. They had a free kick option when regulation time had expired, but the Italians also came close to extending the score.

A “slightly unfair” result

“It was a very even game,” Argentina’s coach, Germán Portanova, said after the game. “At times we controlled it and they didn’t have many opportunities. The result was somewhat unfair. A draw would have been the correct score,” he added.

Portanova’s statements are reflected, in part, in the numbers left by the party. Italy only had 6% more possession of the ball than Argentina. Some statistics that show how divided the ball was between both teams.

The match between Italy and Argentina had the most bookings in a World Cup since 2011. ©David Rowland/Reuters

In addition, the game had a particularity until then not seen in the World Cup. The referee of the match, Melissa Borjas, He booked six players from both teams, the most since the 2011 World Cup. And altogether, there were 36 violations. This is 10 times more than the matches played in Australia and New Zealand.

The ‘Albiceleste’ was at the bottom of the Group G table, along with South Africa. That will be precisely the team to win on the next date, Thursday 27. A match that will be like a final and that will determine if either of the two teams manages to have options to trace their World Cup path to the round of 16.

Germany scores six and defeats Morocco

Also this Monday, Germany defeated Morocco 6-0 and opened Group H, taking all three points. One of the great figures was the captain Alexandra Poppof the Wolfsburg, who scored two header goals for his team’s win.

The difference increased with the goals of Klara Bühlfrom Bayern Munich, in the 46th minute and from his teammate Lea Schüllerat minute 90.

Germany defeated Morocco 6-0 in their World Cup debut. © Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / Reuters

Luck was not on the side of the Moroccans, who also scored two own goals in the 54th and 79th minute.

Both teams await the result of the match Colombia and South Koreathe other two members of the group, and the rivals they will face on Sunday 29.

with Reuters