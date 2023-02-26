Brazil ignores US appeal and authorizes Iranian ships to anchor in RJ

The IRIS-Makran is one of the Iranian ships that received authorization to anchor in Rio de Janeiro | Photo: Reproduction/ Iranian Navy

The Brazilian Navy authorized the docking of two Iranian warships in the port of Rio de Janeiro between this Sunday (26th) and March 4th. According to the publication, the ships Iris Makran and Iris Dena are allowed to dock and the crews of the two vessels are released for “disembarkation and social interaction” as long as local health standards are met.

This is the second request submitted by the government of Iran. The visit was scheduled for the end of January, but the Brazilian government postponed permission to dock days before the meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Washington, on the last 10th.

The idea was to prevent the authorization from sounding like a provocation to the US government. “The process of granting authorization for foreign ships of the State to transit in Brazilian Jurisdictional Waters (AJB) and visit national ports is initiated with a request from the foreign Embassy, ​​of the country where the ship belongs, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) , which contains some operational data and the desired period in port”, justified the Navy in a note.

Before the authorization, the US ambassador to Brazil, Elizabeth Bagley, even made an appeal for authorization for the anchorage of Iranian ships. “These ships have in the past facilitated illicit trade and terrorist activities and have had UN sanctions. [Organização das Nações Unidas]. Brazil is a sovereign country, but we strongly believe that these ships should not dock anywhere,” she said.

The Iris Makran is a helicopter carrier measuring 228 meters long and 42 meters wide. She is Iran’s largest military vessel, converted from an oil tanker. The Iris Dena is a frigate 95 meters long and 11.1 meters wide. Both departed the Islamic Republic of Iran in September 2022.