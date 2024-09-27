The decision was taken by Chancellor Mauro Vieira in protest against the death of 2 teenagers during the bombings in Lebanon;

The Brazilian delegation did not attend the speech by the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, during the UN General Assembly (United Nations), this Friday (27.Aug.2024). Traditionally, the country is present during speeches by world leaders, but an order from Brasília determined that no representatives were at the ceremony, according to the report. Power360.

The motivation would have been the death of 2 Brazilian teenagers in Lebanon this week by Israeli bombings. They were Mirna Raef Nasser, aged 16, and Ali Kamal Abdallah, aged 15. The decision was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira.

The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has been critical of Israel for the conflict with Palestine since last year. During his speech at the event, last Tuesday (September 24), the president welcomed the presence of the Palestinian commission and condemned Israel’s recent attacks against Lebanon.

“My congratulations to the President of the General Assembly, Philémon Yang. And I also want to salute Secretary-General António Guterres. And each of the heads of state and government and delegates present here. I address in particular the Palestinian delegation that is taking part in this opening session for the first time, even if still as an observer member. And I want to welcome the presence of President Mahmoud Abbas here”declared Lula. The president’s speech was not applauded by the Israeli commission.

The PT member stated that, currently, the world is witnessing one of the “largest humanitarian crises in recent history”. According to him, the conflict is now expanding “dangerously” to Lebanon.

“What began as a terrorist action by fanatics against innocent Israeli civilians has become a collective punishment of the entire Palestinian people. There are more than 40,000 victims, the majority of whom are women and children. The right to defense has become the right to revenge, which prevents an agreement to release hostages and postpones the ceasefire.”said the Chief Executive.

THE Power360 broadcast Lula’s speech at the opening of the 79th UN General Assembly.

CONFLICT IN LEBANON

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group have been fighting on the border since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, after an attack by Hamas, an ally of the Lebanese extremist group.

Israeli forces intensified the offensive last week. The attacks have already caused at least 558 deaths and left more than 1,600 injured.