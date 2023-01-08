Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, defeated by Lula in the recent elections, stormed the Parliament area in Brasilia in the late Italian afternoon, managing to enter the external space surrounding the Palace. The area was guarded by the police but the Bolsonarists managed to break through the security cordon and many managed to climb a ramp of the building to occupy the roof.

The police are currently using tear gas and stun bombs to try to contain the demonstrators. Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro, Justice Minister Flavio Dino and the head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Gonçalves Dias, are following the demonstrations.

Brazil top of all DEUS top of all 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LnRFZQTn8t — Raquel Fagundes (@001Raquel) January 8, 2023

The images show a real flood of people pouring into Congress, the building that houses the House of Representatives and the Senate. The demonstrators appeared on the roof, but also on all the adjacent lawns, including that of the presidential palace in Planalto.

Protesters bolsonaristas furaram um bloqueio e invadiram a Esplanada em Brasília na tarde deste domingo (8) #CNNBrasil360 pic.twitter.com/9ExwiA3APy — CNN Brazil (@CNNBrasil) January 8, 2023

Jair Bolsonaro, narrowly defeated by Lula in the October 30 presidential runoff, left Brazil at the end of the year for the United States. Bolsonaro’s supporters do not accept Lula’s victory and hundreds of them camped in front of the army headquarters in Brasilia the day after the October 30 elections.