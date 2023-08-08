For the first time since 2009, leaders of the eight countries of the Amazon region will meet to strengthen their cooperation for the protection of the forest. Leaders of various indigenous communities and civil society organizations will also attend, who urgently await an action protocol to prevent deforestation in the Amazon from reaching a point of no return. The Amazon Summit will take place in the city of Belém, Brazil, on August 8 and 9. We analyze the challenges and scope of the meeting.

In Belén, the gateway to the Brazilian Amazon, the Amazon Summit has been preparing for days. The presidents of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Guyana, Peru and Venezuela, plus high representatives of Ecuador and Suriname, will meet to create a joint declaration for the preservation of the largest tropical forest in the world.

The Amazon, considered the lungs of the planet, is a territory of 6.3 million kilometers. It has the largest reserves of fresh water, is home to 10% of all animal and plant species on Earth, and around 50 million people. Among them, more than 400 native peoples.

The scientific community has warned that its destruction is at risk of reaching a point of no return, or ecological tipping point, from which it would emit more carbon dioxide than it is capable of absorbing.

It is for this reason that a petition, which brings together 50 NGOs, calls on the members of the summit to create, two years from now, a specific preservation protocol to avoid reaching that point.

The Summit will bring together, among others, the eight Amazonian countries members of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, created in 1995 to promote the implementation of the 1978 treaty. It is the only socio-environmental bloc in the Latin American region.

Regional cooperation with activities and joint actions of the countries for sustainable development and the preservation of the Amazon has been frozen since 2009. Political affinities between the current governments have allowed the organization of the summit, two years before the COP30 in Brazil.

Regarding the meeting, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that it is the opportunity to “correct course”. Thus, the main objective of the summit is to form a declaration with concrete measures to safeguard the Amazon and, in this way, mitigate climate change. Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research estimates that by 2020, Carbon dioxide emissions from the Amazon territory increased by 117% compared to the annual average between 2010 and 2018.

In addition, the Amazon Summit could serve as a stage for indigenous peoples, who claim their right to be included in the formulation of policies to protect their land.

“We ask the great world leaders to work hard in favor of conservation. Our fight is not only for indigenous peoples, it is for the entire world, so that many generations can continue to survive on this planet,” said Nemo Guiquita, leader of the CONFENIAE organization, which brings together more than 1,500 indigenous communities in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

What are the main items on the agenda?

The declaration of the Amazon Summit must have clear proposals to combat deforestation and organized crime that plagues the tropical forest.

The Amazon forest has already lost 13% of its original surface, according to data from the Andean Amazon Monitoring Project. Brazil is the country in which deforestation has been most evident, advancing 75% during the government of Jair Bolsonaro, who denied the climate crisis. According to data from the Brazilian government, deforestation between January and July 2023 fell by 42.5% compared to the same period in 2022. Brazil has set out to eliminate deforestation by 2030.

The main cause of deforestation in Brazil is the cattle industry: it is estimated that this sector has consumed 20% of the Brazilian Amazon.

An aerial view shows deforestation near a forest on the border between the Amazon and the Cerrado in Nova Xavantina, Mato Grosso state, Brazil July 28, 2021. File photo. © Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

“Deforestation is not solely the responsibility of Amazonian countries… It is anchored in a global agribusiness, which generates benefits in the global north. Those more remote connections, to Europe, Australia, North America, must be part of the debate,” he told AFP Paola Arias, professor at the University of Antioquia in Colombia.

Lula and Colombian President Gustavo Petro met a month ago in Leticia, a city in the Colombian Amazon, to prepare for the summit. Then, they expressed their agreement that arms smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal mining are some of the biggest problems that prevent preserving the nature of the region.

Bram Ebus, international analyst at Crisis Group, estimates that there is criminal activity in 70% of Amazonian municipalities. The looting of natural resources has “immense” environmental impacts, he assured in dialogue with France 24.

For the Brazilian president, the summit It will allow “for the first time, in a joint and cohesive way”, the Amazonian countries “assume the responsibility of fighting” crime in the jungle.

A platform for indigenous peoples

“The jungle is not an oil well, it is not a gold mine, it is our temple,” Guiquita told AFP.

The meeting seeks to give a leading role to the original peoples, their representatives seek to arrive with a collective message. Toya Manchineri, leader of the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon, hopes that states will commit to demarcate indigenous territories. While Sonia Guajajara, Prime Minister of Indigenous Peoples in Brazil, created by the current government, explains that this has been one of her main demands in recent decades.

Yanomami Indians follow officials from Brazil’s environmental agency against an illegal gold mine in the state of Roraima, in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon, on April 17, 2016. © Bruno Kelly/ Reuters File

Lands recognized as belonging to indigenous peoples are considered essential for the preservation of the Amazon. These are considered as a kind of barrier against deforestation, since They are exploited sustainably by the communities that inhabit them.

Between August 4 and 6, the Amazon Dialogues were organized in Belén, in order to include the communities in the debate on the strategies for the sustainable development of the area. The Brazilian Government Secretariat estimates that around 25,000 people participated, coming from all the countries involved. Indigenous leaders hope that their proposals will be taken into account in the conclusions of the summit.

“Latin America is the most dangerous region in the world for defenders of the environment and of land rights,” warns Juanita Goebertus, director of the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch. And she adds: “Better protection for communities on the front line of defense is key to keeping our forests standing, and keeping them standing is key to containing the climate crisis.”

The Amazon Summit, possible thanks to a favorable political context

International agreements in Latin America, as explained by the political scientist Fernando Cortés to France 24, are highly related to the affinities between the governments in power. It means that the application of declarations and other regional objectives are dependent on the Governments and it is more complex for them to become lasting policies of the States.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend the “Road to the Amazon Summit” event in Leticia, Colombia on July 8, 2023 © REUTERS – PRESIDENCY OF COLOMBIA

“Obviously, we have doubts about the future strength of these agreements,” he said. In this sense, Cortés assures that the complexity of the Amazon Summit goes beyond the political ideology of the governments involved. Therefore, he points out that the fight against climate change depends on a transition of the economic model. Currently, a large part of the economic system of the Amazon countries is based on the extraction of natural resources.

According to Cortés, this is one of the reasons why the preservation of the Amazon generates conflicts of interest between different economic groups and defenders of the environment.

However, “the Amazon Summit definitely represents an opportunity to generate a solid agreement,” argues the political scientist, thanks to the sense of urgency of the climate crisis, and above all, to the participation of citizens.

“Here (the governments) are meeting to see if they find agreements to make peace with nature. I want to hope that this will result in an important step for everyone,” said Sonia Guajajara.

With EFE and AFP