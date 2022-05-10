According to data from Caged, there were more than 603 thousand disconnections in 2022 against 437 thousand in the same period last year

Brazil broke a record of layoffs in March 2022. The survey is from LCA Consultants, based on official data from Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed). There were more than 603 thousand voluntary terminations in 2022, against 437 thousand in the same period last year.

The sectors that most recorded layoffs were the areas of food, accommodation and administrative activities. International organizations and electricity and gas institutions pointed to a low rate of disconnection.

Here is the trajectory of March resignation requests for the last 5 years:

Despite the high unemployment rate, the survey shows that workers are looking for areas with more affinity. According to the survey, during the pandemic, the choice covered sectors without affinity so as not to be without a job.

The preference for some category of work – face-to-face, hybrid or home office- influence for a resignation, according to the LCA report.