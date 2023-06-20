British Ambassador in Brasilia highlights possible role of the Brazilian government in peace negotiations

The British government wants Brazil to use its influence with Russia to help in discussions on a “sustainable peace” regarding the war in Ukraine. The statement was given by the UK ambassador to Brazil, Stephanie Al-Qaq, this Monday (June 19, 2023). The information is from CNN.

“Brazil has an important voice. As we know, Brazil’s voice on the international stage in recent years has been somewhat weak. Now, Brazil is back. And Brazil has to use its voice, its influence with Russia. Because Brazil has influence with Russia. Ambassador Celso Amorim has already been to Moscow and so Brazil has to use that influence”he stated.

According to Al-Qaq, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, spoke with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) about Brazil’s role in relation to the war, during the PT’s trip to London to participate in the coronation of the King Charles 3rd.

AMAZON

The UK ambassador to Brazil also said that she asked for the support of King Charles III to get more private funding for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest.

“I have already spoken to the king several times about the need to mobilize more private funding [para a Amazônia]. As London is the financial center of the green market, I think that, with the king’s support, the city would be a very important place for Brazil to seek the private investments it will need to face the situation. [de combater o desmatamento]”declared

Al-Qaq states that the British government intends to support the country during the COP 30, the World Climate Summit, which will be held in November 2025, in Belém (PA). “We really want to help, because this is going to be a ‘big cup’. It will be a ‘bottle’ in the Amazon”said the ambassador.

The UK is the 3rd largest supporter of Brazil in climate finance. According to the ambassador, the British government invested BRL 1.6 billion in the country through International Climate Financing over the last 7 years.