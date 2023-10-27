admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/27/2023 – 14:35

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Friday, the 27th, that Brazil needs to find solutions for the economy regardless of the international scenario. He also said he was confident with the approval of the tax reform.

Furthermore, the president said that the vice-president of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin, and the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, will travel to sell Brazilian projects focused on clean energy.

Lula mentioned the growth forecasts for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 above 3%, and said that since the beginning of Dilma Rousseff’s government, the country has not seen an advance of this magnitude in the economy.

“There’s no point in anyone thinking ‘oh, because it’s bad, American interest rates are bad’. I don’t want to know, I want to know about Brazil”, declared the President of the Republic. “We have to find a solution here. We have to be creative here. We have to accept the challenges here. In my life, I don’t accept the idea that there are things that are impossible. In my life experience, the only thing impossible is for God to sin. The rest, we can do anything, we just want to”, said Lula.

He also said that Brazil has the conditions to be one of the global leaders in clean and renewable energy. “That’s why comrade Alckmin, from the moment I can travel internally, comrade Rui Costa and other government comrades will put all the projects we have on green energy under their arm, and travel the world. Travel. Selling the projects”, declared the president.

“We want to build productive partnerships so that people don’t come with their funds here just to exploit the high interest rate. That they come here to invest in productive things, that generate a product, that generate a job, that generate a salary, that generate dynamism in the growth of our Brazilian economy, which is what we need”, said Lula. “We are responsible for approving tax policy. I am confident that it will be approved”, declared the president.

The tax reform rapporteur in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), presented the project report this week.

“I am confident that we will change the relationship between capital and labor. We are trying to maintain negotiations with app companies to take care of people who work with Uber, to take care of people who work on motorcycles, to take care of people who work by bicycle”, stated the President of the Republic. “We are above all concerned with not allowing Brazilian youth to lose the expectations that young people have,” he said.

Lula made the statements at breakfast with journalists at Palácio do Planalto. In addition to the president, ministers Paulo Pimenta (Secom) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) participated. The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, also participated.