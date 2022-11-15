Former Central Bank President Persio Arida, a member of the government transition team, defended the need for Brazil to advance in the fiscal and social spheres. According to him, both walk together, not separate, nor opposites. “From a substantive point of view, we know that fiscal responsibility and social responsibility go together, they are not separate or opposed”, said Arida, at an event by the Business Leaders Group (Lide) this Tuesday morning, 15, in New York. .

He added: “It is necessary to advance on both fronts, I do not see any opposition between one and the other, on the contrary: if you advance on one front and not advance on the other, sooner or later you will be unable to make any progress.”

Arida entered the topic after questioning about the reaction of the financial market last week when president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized “the fiscal stability thing” and defended the expansion of public spending to combat poverty.

Speaking to an audience of businessmen, politicians, ministers and bankers, he apologized for not being able to bring so many details of the future government’s plans, as he is part of the transition team.

According to , there are numerous cases in Latin America, and even in the developed world, in which social policies carried out without fiscal responsibility generated a macroeconomic crisis, which ended up making social achievements unfeasible. Furthermore, the adoption of a fiscal-free social policy “takes away the support base of macroeconomic policies”, he pondered.

