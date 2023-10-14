Number of Brazilians currently suffering from the disease is above WHO estimates

Brazil has the highest rates of depression in all of Latin America. It is currently the country with the highest number of people diagnosed with the disease, where more individuals have received the diagnosis in the last year and where more people will develop it throughout their lives.

The data comes from a review of studies that mapped the prevalence of the disease in Latin America, conducted by researchers from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and published in the scientific journal Lancet.

On average, around 12% of Latin Americans will have the disease throughout their lives, while in Brazil this number is 17%. The diagnosis rate in the last 30 days is 5.48% in Brazil and, in the rest of the group, 3.12%. In the last 12 months, 8.11% of Brazilians met the diagnostic criteria for depression, compared to 5.3% in Latin America.



Reproduction / Einstein Agency Source: Prevalence of depressive disorder in the adult population of Latin America: a systematic review and meta-analysis, “The Lancet”

The number of Brazilians who currently suffer from the disease is above WHO (World Health Organization) estimates, which point to around 5% of adults in the world.

According to the authors, the scenario of depression is well known in developed and higher-income countries, but there is a lack of data on the reality in middle- or low-income countries. To fill this gap, they carried out an analysis of all research carried out in Latin America and published in various databases over the last 30 years.

One of the explanations for the large discrepancy between countries is the difficulty in finding a standard of quality and homogeneity among the studies evaluated, as not all follow the same requirements to establish the diagnosis, nor the same methodology. So much so that the authors were only able to evaluate studies from 7 countries, totaling 40 studies covering almost 80% of the Latin American population.

“Although we took great care with the methodology, evaluating only population studies with more than a thousand patients, based on clinical diagnoses according to classification systems and not on reported symptoms, there is a lot of difference between studies and between countries”says Antonia Errázuriz, professor in the Psychiatry department at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and one of the leaders of the work, in an interview with Agência Einstein.

In Brazil, according to her, the vast majority of research analyzed was carried out in large centers such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with an essentially urban population, where the prevalence of the disease is generally higher.

In Guatemala, for example, there are fewer studies, but they also include rural populations, where the incidence is lower.

In Argentina, only one study was evaluated, which took into account patients from Greater Buenos Aires. “Despite this, we observed that, in Brazil, especially in large centers, there is a higher rate of the disease than in the rest of the continent”says the author.

“This more regional look is interesting, but, on the other hand, we see a lack of data and good studies in the region”, says psychiatrist Elton Kanomata, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. This occurs due to several difficulties, from access to the health system by the population – which impacts data collection – to the development of research. “Therefore, there may be a huge underreporting”evaluates.

In addition to establishing the prevalence in Latin America, the authors also correlated the diagnosis with socioeconomic factors such as HDI (Human Development Index), income and gender inequality, in addition to the crime rate, showing an association between these indicators and crime rates. depression. “These factors are well-known stressors associated with mental illness.”says Einstein’s psychiatrist.

“Our findings also suggest that, in Latin America, improving the level of human development, reducing inequalities, such as gender and income, and violence are factors that accompany the reduction in the prevalence of depression”concludes Errázuriz.

Pay attention to the symptoms of depression

Experts explain that depression is not synonymous with sadness, nor with natural fluctuations in mood. It is worth paying attention if the symptoms usually last most of the day, almost daily and for a few weeks.

The disease affects all aspects of life and can be classified as mild, moderate or severe. Check out some of the symptoms, according to the WHO:

feeling of sadness, irritability, lack of pleasure or interest in activities;

lack of concentration;

feeling of guilt, lack of hope for the future;

thoughts about death and suicide;

changes in weight and appetite;

lack of energy and tiredness;

sleep impairment.

