The Covid-19 pandemic was one of the biggest public health emergencies faced in the 21st century. In addition to concerns about physical health, the isolation and reduced social contact imposed by the coronavirus brought numerous emotional consequences for the world’s population.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed that Brazil is the most anxious country in the world (2019) and one of the leaders in cases of depression. This scenario has intensified in recent years. A global survey led by Ohio State University (USA) pointed out that Brazil remains a leader in anxiety and depression rates in the pandemic, with a 25% increase in cases involving these two diseases.

Brazil’s ‘anxious’ scenario is rooted in social differences. A country where many do not have enough income to finish the month, or who work many hours a day, or still, who live under the pressure of disrespectful goals at work, becomes the stage for emotional uncertainties and insecurities.

This background – accompanied by feelings of fear, insecurity and anguish triggered by the COVD-19 pandemic – contributed to the growth of psychological disorders. That’s what explains psychiatrist Melina Efraim, a specialist in anxiety disorders. “In addition to the country’s social inequality, violence, the current financial crisis and the era of immediacy that we are living in, the pandemic was something unprecedented, that no one had experienced anything similar, at least not in these current generations.”

SYMPTOMS

“We are experiencing a health crisis in an overcrowded hospital, millions of deaths and lack of knowledge about the virus, its consequences and causes in the body. We become insecure and anxious when thinking about the future. Social isolation, for example, which despite being very necessary to control the disease, brought an enormous psychic cost. So we have numerous ingredients necessary for an increase in depressive symptoms, anxiety and insomnia”, emphasizes the doctor.

Another fact that contributed to this scenario, according to the doctor, was the phenomenon called “infodemic”, that is, the information epidemic. Society was bombarded with information from all sides, including a lot of fake news. “We will not always be able to differentiate what is true or not. And this flood of information, or often misinformation, causes a lot of stress and anxiety”, says Melina.

In times of continuous stimuli, hectic routines and information overload, being present in day-to-day activities is a great challenge. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, brought some habits that should prevail in the future: data shows that men and women are increasingly concerned with complete well-being, combining online and face-to-face experiences to take care of different aspects of health. Mental health is even at the top of priorities today.

a digital solution

Healthtechs, startups in the health area, have shown significant growth in recent years. According to research by Sling Hub, the number of companies with this profile in Brazil increased from 542 to 1158 from 2020 to 2021. With a focus on mental health, some startups have emerged on the market with the aim of providing better quality of life and preventing illness emotional.

According to data from Gympass Data Hub, a corporate wellness platform that encourages all forms of physical, mental and emotional activity, there was a 35.6% growth in Brazil (in November 2021 compared to the same month of 2020), in the use of applications that are not necessarily linked to the fitness universe, such as mental and emotional health, nutrition, healthy habits and financial education. If only the therapy sessions are considered, the growth was 69.1% on the same basis of comparison.