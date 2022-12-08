Brazil has the highest real interest rates in the world, according to ranking disclosed by the resource manager Infinity Asset🇧🇷 It is 1st in a list made with 40 countries. Here’s the full of the report (171 KB).

Real interest rates are those corrected for inflation. Infinity has drawn the projection for the next 12 months, which is the calculation “ex ante🇧🇷 In December 2021, estimated Brazilian real interest rates they were of 5.03%, below Turkey (5.83%).

The chief economist of the Austin Rating🇧🇷 Alex Agostini calculated that the rate will be 7.8% in the next 12 months, starting in December. From February 2021 to December 2022, the rate rose by 14.1 percentage points.

The percentage is high because inflation is falling, and the BC (Central Bank) signaled that it will maintain the basic rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per year for an extended period.

Real interest rates were negative for 20 months, according to the estimate, from March 2020 to October 2021. It reached its lowest level in February 2021, when it was -6.3%.

When considering the calculation “ex post”, when estimates for the 12 months prior to the reference month are taken into account, real interest rates in Brazil were 6% in December, according to the estimate. In the period, inflation was higher and the Selic rate was on an upward trend.

In this calculation, real interest rates were negative from October 2020 to July 2022, or 22 months.

The lowest peak was in September 2021, when it was -6.6%. It rose 12.6 percentage points to December’s current level of 6%.

SELIC RATE

The basic rate, the Selic, will end the year at 13.75% per annum. O BC (Central Bank) decided on Wednesday (7.Dec.2022) to maintain the base interest rate for the 3rd consecutive meeting. The decision was expected by the financial market. Here’s the full of the press release (56 KB).

The monetary authority raised the tone for fiscal risks and left the door open to raise the Selic if necessary. In a statement, the monetary authority said there was “high uncertainty” about the future of public accounts and that more fiscal stimuli to boost demand can raise the inflation trajectory.

The Central Bank’s alert was made after the presentation of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution), which allows spending outside the constitutional amendment limiting public spending. The President-elect’s team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), defends the approval of the text to fund, among other items, the BRL 600 Bolsa Família.

Tax uncertainties pose risks to investments in Brazil. To compensate for the lack of definition in the public accounts, the country’s assets are traded at higher interest rates in medium and long-term contracts.

The rise in interest rates increases the growth trajectory of the public debt. Fiscal uncertainties also increase indebtedness on the exchange rate side: the real depreciates against the dollar, for example, making Brazil’s outstanding financial backlog more expensive. The more expensive US currency also has effects on Brazilian inflation.

According to BC, thehigh uncertainty” on the future of the country’s fiscal framework and additional fiscal stimuli that imply sustaining aggregate demand are factors that may increase inflation.

🇧🇷The situation, particularly uncertain in the fiscal sphere, requires serenity in risk assessment. The committee will closely monitor future fiscal policy developments and, in particular, their effects on asset prices and inflation expectations with potential impacts on prospective inflation dynamics.”, he said in the statement.

EARLY FOR INTEREST CUT

O Goldman Sachs he said that the future orientation of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) has not changed: it will remain vigilant if the strategy is in line to reduce inflation to the target.

🇧🇷Overall, the policy statement is consistent with the Copom remaining vigilant and conservative. The deterioration of the conditional inflation projections for 2023 and the fact that the Copom is now very focused on the highly uncertain prospects for fiscal policy indicate that the Central Bank is likely to strongly resist premature easing of monetary policy”, he declared.

The New York bank stated that the Copom is more likely to be “stable and patient” by keeping the basic interest rate at the current level. Interest rates are high and restrict economic activity.

Goldman Sachs estimates that the BC should wait until the end of the 2nd quarter of 2023 to make a decision, “or possibly Q3 2023 to start cutting rates🇧🇷

🇧🇷In the short term (next 4-6 months), the risk that the Selic rate will have to rise further is low, but a conservative stance is warranted given the still intense services and core inflationary pressures, solid real activity and labor market dynamics”, he said in the report.

O Bank of America emphasized that the Copom will not hesitate to resume the cycle of monetary tightening if the disinflationary process is not as expected. “Uncertainty over the fiscal framework was highlighted as an upside risk to inflationary pressure, with a tighter-than-expected output gap and persistent global inflationary pressures,” he said.

The international bank said that the BC should cut interest rates in the 1st half of 2023. The Selic should end 2023 at 10.5%, or 3.25 percentage points below the current level.

Fernando Umezucoordinator of the economics course at ESEG (Faculty of Grupo Passo), said that the Copom had a bias “neutral” more hawkish (harder). 🇧🇷It does not tend to significantly change the views of analysts, who should continue to keep the fiscal issue on their radar. The BC’s speech tends to remain tougher in the face of risks and may be updated in the coming weeks, with the minutes of the meeting and with the release of the Quarterly Inflation Report“, said.