06/19/2023 – 3:19 am

With the announcement made by the Ministry of Management and Innovation to hold new public tenders on Friday (16), the country reached the highest number of new vacancies created in the last ten years.

In all, the government has already announced 5,880 new permanent vacancies for the federal public service this year. Of that total, 4,436 were announced on Friday. The expectation is that the annual budget impact is R$ 735 million.

In 2013, during the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government, 7,746 new positions were created throughout the year.

“In the previous government, they celebrated this fall in staff as if it were a management gain, when in fact it is often a precariousness of the service”, said Minister Esther Dweck.

During the four years of Jair Bolsonaro’s administration, Brazil opened 6,196 new permanent vacancies in public tenders.

As soon as he took over as Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes stated that the objective of the former president’s government was to “stop” public tenders

"Big news: 50% of civil servants retire in the next five years. The first thing, public tenders. Lock that deal there. I want to know why you need it, you have to see the attributes", declared the minister at the time.
























