The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) reached 10.06% between January and December last year. It is the highest increase in the country since 2015, when the index reached 10.67%. The data are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), released this Tuesday (11).
Among Latin America’s largest economies, Brazil’s inflation is only lower than Argentina’s, at 51.2%, and Venezuela, at 2,700%, according to the National Monetary Fund (IMF).
Brazil’s inflation is also surpassed by Cuba, with 70%, and Haiti, with 20%, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.
In Brazil, the 2021 result was mainly influenced by the Transport group, which presented the highest variation, 21.03%, according to the IBGE. Following, Housing, with 13.05%, and Food and beverages, with 7.94%.
Accumulated variations were recorded for the Household articles groups, with 12.07%, and Clothing, with 10.31%.
