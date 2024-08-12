Cuba, Ecuador and Argentina complete the top 3 Latin American nations with the most medals in Paris

The Paris 2024 Olympics ended last Sunday (August 11, 2024). Brazil had the best performance of a Latin American country and came in 20th place in the medal table. The country won a total of 20 medals: 3 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze.

Cuba came in 2nd place among Latin Americans, with 2 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 6 bronze medals, totaling 9 medals and 32nd place overall. Ecuador won 1 gold, 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals, totaling 5 medals and 49th place.

Bolivia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela did not win medals at this edition of the Paris Olympic Games.

See below the performance of Latin American countries in the Olympics:

Medal table

In the 2024 edition of the Olympics, the United States was the big winner. The country won 40 gold medals, 44 silver medals and 42 bronze medals. China came in 2nd place, also with 40 gold medals, but fewer medals in total. Japan rounded out the top 3, with 20 gold medals, 12 silver medals and 13 bronze medals.