The Brazilian delegation ended its participation in the Parapan de Santiago (Chile) with the best campaign in history, totaling 343 medals (156 gold, 98 silver and 89 bronze), 35 more than in the last edition, four years ago, in Lima ( Peru). Leader in medal board, Brazil left behind the United States, second with 166 podiums, and Colombia (third with 161). Brazil remains hegemonic in the competition, leading the general classification since the Rio de Janeiro edition (2007). The Santiado edition came to an end this Sunday (26).

The final table of Parapan medals has arrived #Santiago2023! We closed with 343 medals in total: 156, 98 and 89. Total success! Brazil’s best campaign in the history of Parapans. #BrazilNoParapan #ParapanSantiago2023 pic.twitter.com/m7FaiD47mv — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 26, 2023

“The result was extraordinary. We knew it was a big challenge to run a better campaign than Lima, but our delegation surpassed all brands ever. We had a very important participation in the Games, with young athletes – 40% of them competed in the competition for the first time. More than 100 medals were won by young people. Truly a spectacular competition”, celebrated Mizael Conrado, two-time Paralympic blind football champion, and current president of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB).

Sunday with 11 podiums from Brazil

Cycling and badminton secured Brazil’s last medals (five golds and six silvers) this Sunday (26). The first to climb to the top of the podium was Daniele Souza from Brasilia, who beat Peruvian Jaquelin Javier, 2-0, in the WH1 class badminton singles tournament (wheelchair), with scores of 21/13 and 21/13 .

The first in badminton! Daniele Souza, WH1, and the duo Edwarda Oliveira and Rogério Oliveira, SL3-SU5, have already secured their places on the podium. Congratulations, guys! Remembering that we will still have finals here! Follow along with us. #Santiago2023 #BrazilNoParapan pic.twitter.com/WSag83kg8D — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 26, 2023

In addition to Daniele, seven other athletes in the sport secured medals in the sport. Sergipe’s Maria Gilda Antunes won silver after being beaten 2-0 (21/4 and 21/2) by Peruvian Pilar Cancino, in the WH2 class (wheelchair). Paralympic runner-up at the Tokyo Games, Vitor Tavares from Paraná, missed out on gold and took silver after losing the final of the SH6 class singles contest, 2-0 (21/19 and 21/15,).

Brazilian badminton also secured two gold medals in five finals. The engaged couple formed by Edwarda Dias from Paraná and Rogério Oliveira from São Paulo beat their compatriots Adriane Ávila and Yuki Roberto 2-0 (21/13 and 21/13) in the final. who walk) and SU5 (people with upper limb disabilities).

“It’s a victory that we were working hard to achieve due to the points needed to qualify for Paris. This brings us much closer to our dream, which is to have a place in the Paris 2024 Games”, celebrated Rogério, 22 years old.

Marcelo Conceição from Brasilia also secured gold in the men’s singles tournament, class WH1 (wheelchair), by overcoming São Paulo’s Rodolfo Cano (silver), who took silver. Conceição won 2-0 (21/8 and 21/5. Closing the badminton podiums, Júlio César Godoy from São Paulo took silver in the WH2 class singles tournament (wheelchairs) after defeat to Chilean Jaime Urrutia by 2 to 0 (21/15 and 21/11).

In cycling, Jady Malavazzi from Paraná secured gold by winning the road cycling race, with a time of 1h32min42, leaving North Americans Sophia Brim (1h38min48), silver medalist, and Jenna behind with silver. Rollman (1h38min49), who took bronze.

Jady malavazzi is champion in the road race, Brasilllll ❤️ Cycling is also in full swing here. #Parapan2023 pic.twitter.com/LNMXYlAGsK — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 26, 2023

There was also gold from São Paulo’s Bianca Canovas Garcia in the individual time trial in class B2 (visual limitation), alongside the pilot with the help of pilot guide Nicolle Borges. They crossed the finish line first in 2h06min36. Silver went to Argentine Maria Agustina Cruceño (2h10min49), and bronze went to another Argentine: Maria José Quiroga (2h13min06).

“It was very exciting to do this race, plus this achievement, thank God everything went well, we got first place. We trained a lot for this, the race was very complicated, but everything worked out in the end”, said Bianca Garcia.

Closing the list of cycling medals, Lauro Chaman from São Paulo won silver in the road cycling race in class C4-5 (physical-motor disabilities and amputees) with a time of 1h48min58. First place, with gold, went to Colombian Carlos Vargas (1h48min58), and bronze went to Dominican José Rodríguez (1h52min05).