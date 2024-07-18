Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 12:58

Brazil obtained the fourth best score among 50 emerging countries evaluated by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which released this July the Investor Relations and Debt Transparency Report 2024 (IIF Investor Relations and Debt Transparency Report). The information was released this Thursday, the 18th, by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry, the IIF highlighted that the Institutional Relationship Management (GERIN) of the General Coordination of Strategic Planning of Public Debt (COGEP) met 94% of the best transparency practices and 70% of all evaluation criteria.

The Treasury explained that, since 2005, the IIF has published the score for the investor relations area of ​​emerging countries, based on a set of best practices. Brazil has participated in this assessment since its inception and, in recent years, has remained among the best-rated countries in the general index (country score), said the Ministry. As of 2022, the IIF began to include a specific assessment regarding ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) aspects. In the 2024 assessment (relating to 2023), Brazil increased its score by 30% in this criterion.

For the economic team, the result reflects the country’s growing commitment to monitoring and implementing sustainable policies, reflected in the milestones of the publication of the Brazilian Framework for Sustainable Sovereign Bonds in September 2023 and the inaugural issuance of sustainable sovereign bonds in November 2023, actions of the Sustainable Finance axis of the Ecological Transformation Plan.

“In 2024, Brazil carried out its second sustainable sovereign issuance and will release its first allocation and impact report, which strengthens the progress of this agenda and contributes to achieving results that are increasingly in line with international best practices. The performance of the National Treasury highlights the institution’s ongoing and growing commitment to improving and ensuring transparency in the information disclosed, as well as to communicating with the public and the sustainability agenda,” the ministry said.