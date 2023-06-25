Basic rate, Selic, is since August 2022 at 13.75% per annum; Argentina and Türkiye lead the ranking

The country will end the 1st half of 2023 as the 3rd country with the highest nominal base interest. The basic rate, the Selic, is at 13.75% per annum, after the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) opted to maintain the level on Wednesday (June 21, 2023).

The Selic is only behind the rates of 2 countries: Argentina (97%) and Turkey (15%). Both countries live with uncontrolled inflation. Turkey, for example, had to raise interest rates by 6.5 percentage points on Thursday (June 22, 2023). The country’s annual inflation was 39.59% in June.

In Brazil, the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) was 3.94% in the same period.

The situation in Argentina is more delicate. The country is going through a crisis that caused a high devaluation of the currency, the Argentine peso. The country’s CPI (consumer price index) rose by 114.2% in the 12 months through May.