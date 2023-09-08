Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 16:55

The head of Pix’s Management and Operations Department, Carlos Eduardo Brandt, stated that Brazil has serious financial inclusion problems. At an event that brought together representatives of central banks in the United States, the executive mentioned that the creation of the instant payment system was born in a context in which the monetary authority sought to map and solve the main problems in the Brazilian payment environment.

“When we created Pix, we studied what the problems were in our payment systems. We have serious problems with financial inclusion, and we also had problems with the speed of payments”, said Brandt during an event that brought together representatives of central banks in the United States.

According to Brandt, the monetary authority published a report in 2014 stating that the entity wanted to see a solution that could offer instant payments in the country. “We had a coordination problem in the market, because our financial system in the past was very complex”, said Brandt .