Heat waves drove the increase, which was 8.1% higher than the same month in 2022; data are from the Energy Research Company

Brazil broke a record for electricity consumption in October. Second monthly report from EPE (Energy Research Company) the country consumed 45,920 GWh (gigawatt-hour) in the 10th month of 2023 – an increase of 8.1% compared to the same month in 2022 and the highest in the historical series compiled since 2004. Read the complete of the report (PDF – 511 kB).

EPE stated this record was motivated by the heat waves recorded throughout the month and a good performance in the commerce sector. Year-to-date, national consumption was 520,210 GWh, which represents an increase of 2.3% compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, this was the 4th consecutive month of extreme heat in the country. All Brazilian regions recorded high rates in October. The Midwest drove household consumption.

Residential consumption was the one that showed the greatest growth in the period. Households consumed a total of 14,337 GWh in October, 13.7% more than last year. It was the highest monthly rate of change since January 2005 and the highest value since January 2004.

The commercial sector increased its energy demand by 12.2% and ended October with a total consumption of 8,398 GWh.

The industrial sector also grew in October. In total, 16,217 GWh were consumed, 3.2% higher than the 15,721 GWh in 2022.