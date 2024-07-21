Brazil Nominates Colombia for BRICS Membership

Brazil has proposed Colombia’s candidacy for membership in the BRICS interstate association. This was stated by the Brazilian ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares, reports TASS.

“Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed Colombia as another Latin American country that could become a new full-fledged member of BRICS. This initiative was discussed by the members of the association,” the ambassador said.

He added that at the moment it is “difficult to say” who will join the association in the future, as there are a number of candidates from different countries around the world, including from Latin America. The diplomat stressed that the BRICS summit in Kazan will be “an excellent opportunity” to discuss this issue.

The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. On July 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that a BRICS parliament would be created in the future.