According to José Roberto Afonso, the crisis in the sector is global, but structural elements delay the economic recovery of companies operating in the country

The Brazilian airline sector faces 4 main challenges in reducing the price of air tickets. The global aviation industry is going through the biggest crisis in its history, but structural problems in Brazil have worsened the situation of companies operating in the country and caused air tickets to reach the highest average value in 14 years in September 2023.

In conversation with the Power360, economist José Roberto Afonso, declared that the main challenge that airlines face is the difficulty in accessing credit to purchase parts, maintenance and aircraft rental. According to Afonso, this problem is a reflection of the passivity of the former president's government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in assisting companies that make up the sector.

To the digital newspaper, Afonso explained that companies went into debt during the pandemic due to the drop in passenger transport operations. During this period, the federal government did little to help airlines, which prevented this loss from being diluted among Brazilians. Today, those who pay for this volume of debts are the percentage of Brazilians who use air transport, around 10% of the population.

“The previous government's option was to say 'Brazilians are not going to pay the bill for the airlines' losses and let them get along'. Initially, suppliers and shareholders paid the bill. As the government helped very little or almost nothing, Brazilians did not pay the bill, those who pay are those who travel”said Afonso.

The legacy of the pandemic in the airline sector was negative equity. The result of this is that today companies find it difficult to access credit from banks to make investments and increase the number of flights available. Approximately 10% of the tickets are used to pay debts.

This is because it was not just companies that transport passengers that went into crisis. The aircraft parts, engine, maintenance and construction industry still faces difficulties in meeting the demand for flights, which returned at an accelerated pace with the end of restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

“It is no different from the effect it has in other countries, demand has grown and is growing fast, more than the capacity to increase supply. There are no planes available in the world, and Brazilian companies have financial difficulties”he said.

The difficulty of obtaining bank credit leaves Brazilian companies less competitive than foreign companies, which also compete for these materials.

Government Actions

Concerned about the price of air tickets, the government launched the Universal Air Transport Program in December. The 1st stage consisted of the presentation of proposals from companies to lower the price, but there was no indication of solutions to the sector's structural problems.

In Afonso's view, it is necessary for the government to take interministerial action to resolve these issues. According to the economist, it is not enough to leave the Ministry of Ports and Airports in charge of the problem, and both the Treasury and the Central Bank need to join this task force to resolve airline debts.

“You need to do a financial analysis of the sector”said Afonso. “With the goodwill of companies, with more integrated government action, the problem is not just the Ministry of Ports and Airports, it is a set of actions, taxes involve the farm, credit involves the Central Bank, like a Brazilian bank, public or Will the private sector give credit to a company that has negative net worth?” declared.

Afonso stated that it will only be possible to resolve these problems in the long term, but highlighted that the government can take short-term actions to improve service to consumers. The economist said that people pay more and drive up the average price are those who buy tickets at the last minute.

Of this portion that purchases without planning, Afonso said that many are people who need to travel due to health problems or the death of relatives. One solution proposed by the economist is the linking of data from the SUS (Unified Health System) with the airline database.

This way, people with health problems or sick relatives would have proof of special need and could have access to a cheaper price. “If the government is concerned about serving the poorest, it has to take care of those who travel at the last minute due to health and death”said Afonso.

In addition to the Executive Branch, Congress also looks with concern at the high price of tickets. To tackle the problem of access to credit for companies, the Legislative Branch has structured a proposal to allow the Fnac (National Civil Aviation Fund) to be used as a guarantee fund for fundraising operations by companies.

In conversation with the Power360the president of Abear (Brazilian Association of Airlines), Jurema Monteiro, said that the proposal is very well received by the sector and could increase Brazil's competitiveness in this international dispute for materials.

“The parts and pieces industry, engine replacement and aircraft delivery was compromised and as the recovery became very heated in some parts there is a dispute between American and European companies who are competing with Brazilian companies over the speed of delivery with manufacturers”said Jurema. “The fund does not solve the problem of companies’ liabilities, but it makes the national industry more competitive”.

Jurema declared that the approval of the project to allow the use of Fnac as a guarantee fund will be the “main challenge of the sector” for 2024.