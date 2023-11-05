Demonstrations were recorded in São Paulo, Brasília and Alagoas; PT called people to the streets

Hundreds of people in at least 3 states in Brazil took to the streets, this Saturday (Nov 4, 2023), in a pro-Palestinian demonstration. O PT (Workers’ Party) invited the population to join the acts calling for a ceasefire in the war in the Middle East.

The conflict is in its 29th day and has already left at least 10,775 people dead. Of this total, 9,370 are Palestinians, with the majority (9,227) being in the Gaza Strip. In the conflict, at least 1,405 Israelis died. The number of injured is 40,047 (34,616 Palestinians and 5,431 Israelis).

The largest number of protesters was recorded in São Paulo. The group met in front of Masp (São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand Art Museum), on Avenida Paulista. From there, they walked along the main state road.

In Brasília, protesters gathered in Asa Norte, alongside attendees of an agroecological fair created in 2019 by settlers linked to the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), the Ponta Norte Fair.

Holding Palestinian flags, banners and posters, the group that met in the federal capital demanded more energetic measures from the Brazilian government against the escalation of the war, which they classify as a “genocide” of the Palestinian people, such as the suspension of commercial relations with Israel.

Present at the event in the federal capital, the Palestinian ambassador to Brazil, Ibrahim Alzeben, told Brazil Agency that the recurrent Brazilian demonstrations of solidarity have been very important.

“We are very pleased with this expression of solidarity from the Brazilian people, who have always demonstrated that they are and act up to the task. [dos desafios] when it comes to the [manutenção de uma] fair peace. We, Palestinians, need these demonstrations, a word, an act of solidarity, to alleviate some of our pain.”he stated.

The ambassador also declared that the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), has expressed the same type of solidarity with the Palestinian people. “President Lula does not miss an opportunity to express his support for peace, justice and [à necessidade de] a peaceful solution”he said.

In Maceió, capital of Alagoas, some protesters also attended the event, held in the city center.

With information from Brazil Agency